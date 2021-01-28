 Skip to main content
Opelika names interim fire chief
Opelika names interim fire chief

Junior Morgan to serve as interim police chief of Opelika

James "Junior" Morgan will serve as interim fire chief for the City of Opelika effective February 1, 2021.  

 Contributed by Leigh G. Krehling

The City of Opelika announced Thursday who will serve as its interim fire chief when the current chief retires at the end of the month.

Opelika announced that James “Junior” Morgan as interim fire chief. Morgan will serve as interim chief after Byron Prather’s retirement on Jan. 31, the city said in a Thursday news release.

“I have no doubt that Junior Morgan will do an excellent job in the interim. We are grateful to him for stepping into this role,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said in a statement.

Morgan retired from the Opelika Fire Department seven years ago as assistant chief. While there, he served as a firefighter, driver, paramedic, and training officer, among other duties.

Fuller says the city began the search for a new fire chief “a month or so ago,” taking both internal and external applications. The city will start the interview process within the next few weeks.

Morgan has lived in Opelika since 1981. He’s an active member of the Lion’s Club and First Baptist Church of Opelika.

