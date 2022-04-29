Opelika Pastor Dean Odle joined race for Alabama governor because of COVID-19

Opelika Pastor Dean Odle says the reason he's running for governor is simple: he was frustrated with how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled.

He announced his candidacy in September of 2020.

When churches, schools and businesses were shut down, Odle said it was a violation of the First Amendment. He decided not to shut down his own church, Fire and Grace Church.

“We knew that there were early treatment protocols, the hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin protocols, that were saving people's lives, saved my life,” said Odle, 54. “I was very upset when I never saw our governor or our State Health Director Scott Harris ever even mention that it was a possibility.”

Odle said that “Harvard and a company that has disappeared put together a fake study” that said hydroxychloroquine caused heart attacks and was dangerous, but that “there is no data.” The study was published in May 2020 in the medical journal "The Lancet," which retracted the article several weeks later.

In the past when he traveled to Africa to plant churches, Odle said, he took hydroxychloroquine to prevent malaria and he never had any problems.

That summer, he and his wife Nancy continued to get more frustrated and talked about what they could do.

“I said apart from taking up arms or just praying, I said we run for office and we try to change things,” he said. “After going into prayer, I just felt that that was what I should do.”

The primary election is May 24 and voter registration ends May 9. There are nine Republican candidates running for governor, including Gov. Kay Ivey and Tim James.

Censored

Once Odle started campaigning, he said, he started getting censored, he said, and online platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Google shut down his accounts.

“Out of all the candidates I’m the only one that’s had my YouTube channel terminated because I talked about the early treatment protocols, the issues with the vaccine and for health freedom,” he said.

Odle said this has interfered with his campaign, but he still believes he has a good chance. He’s focused on spreading the word through billboards, signs, TV, radio and in person.

“The Alabama establishment is about to be surprised because they think Kay Ivey is winning in a landslide. It’s not gonna happen,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s gonna be me - we’ll see - but I can tell you that she’s not.”

Odle said not to go by the polls because his name is either not on it or is spelled Dennis O’Dell.

Opelika native

Odle grew up in Opelika where he lived until 11th grade when he moved to Montgomery. He attended Troy State University for a year, then took what he said was an “unconventional route” through ministry.

Odle has been involved in different areas of ministry since 1987 including youth pastor, missionary, church planter and pastor. He’s also taught Bible and civil government classes to junior high and high school students through a homeschool co-op.

Odle and his wife Nancy have a daughter named Faith that they homeschool in Opelika. Odle has two daughters from a previous marriage, one who lives in Birmingham and the other in Montgomery. Nancy has a daughter and son from a previous marriage, and they both live in Georgia. They also have three grandchildren.

Odle returned home to Opelika in 2009 and started Fire and Grace Church where he is currently the pastor. It also runs an online ministry school.

If elected

Odle wants “fake RINO Republicans” to stop getting elected and wants to stop the progress of what he calls "the New World Order."

“There’s a plan and there’s been a plan in place probably since about the 1940s by the world’s elite to eventually weaken the sovereignty and power of the United States because they have a goal for the United Nations to be a world government,” Odle said.

Over the years, multiple politicians and world leaders have talked about this New World Order, according to Odle. He listed President Joe Biden, President George Herbert Walker Bush, journalist Walter Cronkite and more.

“What they’re wanting to create is a communist-type world government,” he said. “There’s going to be ultimately a world leader. And they tell you, it's not my words again, people say it's a conspiracy theory, but the conspirators are actually admitting what they're doing and you see them actually working towards it.”

Odle said he’s also passionate about improving the education system, reforming the prison system, lowering taxes, promoting health freedom and allowing Alabama to drill for oil and natural gas.

If he were elected, he said, he’d like to have a full school voucher program similar to Florida's.

“Florida was ranked 29th in K-12 education in 2017,” Odle said. “They did two things, and this is what I want to do: they got rid of Obama’s Common Core curriculum and they expanded their school choice programs.”

Florida’s education system for K-12 is now ranked third, he said, while Alabama's is ranked 47th.

Odle said he is for lowering taxes but understands the need to pay for roads and bridges.

“Where I’m a little different, again, I’m the only one talking about using the 10th Amendment (and) getting back to states’ rights,” he said, “the doctrine of nullification put forth by Madison and Jefferson, basically where states are sovereign and where the federal government does not have authority to tell us what to do.”

Odle said he wants to use this to allow Alabama to drill for oil and natural gas, which he thinks will help the state prosper by lowering taxes, adding jobs and bringing in more revenue.

“Alabama needs to do this because this is the only way you really prosper,” he said. “You have to produce something that has value instead of depending on federal handouts, and we've been doing that too long. That's how the federal government controls a lot of what we do, and we've just got to stop that.”

If elected, Odle also wants to get Alabama Senate Bill 312 passed, which would require health care facilities and pharmacies to fill prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.

“It would have made it illegal for a pharmacist to not fill it,” Odle said. “It would have allowed the doctors to use anything that was FDA approved, but use it for off-label use, but of course, our weak RINO majority up there, weak Republicans, didn’t even let it out of committee and yet other states are passing it.”

Odle said he wants it to be up to the patient and the doctor to determine the treatment to use and for it not to be decided by bureaucrats, state government or federal government.

“We’re in a political and media mess instead of caring about whether people live or die,” he said. “It got politicized and it shouldn’t ever have.

“I think there should be freedom. If you want the vaccine you should be free to get it, but if you don’t, you should never be coerced in any way, whether it's the threat of losing your job or not being able to go to school or travel," he said. "That stuff should never happen in America, but it has."