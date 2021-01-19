Opelika residents could soon be allowed to legally shoot vultures

Opelika residents could soon be able to shoot vultures and other animals considered nuisances within city limits with police supervision, according to a revision of a city ordinance introduced by the city council at its Tuesday meeting.

The revision was introduced on first reading and will be up for council vote at a later date.

“The shooting of nuisance birds and animals is permitted under the [revised] ordinance under the supervision of the police department, “ City Attorney Guy Gunter said. “The police department would issue a permit for someone to shoot nuisance birds and animals, and the shooting of those animals would be subject to all other federal and state laws.”

The ordinance revision comes after a committee of vultures took up residence near Opelika Middle School with no legal recourse to exterminate them due to animal control having previously not been a valid reason for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}