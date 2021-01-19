Opelika residents could soon be allowed to legally shoot vultures

Opelika residents could soon be able to shoot vultures and other animals considered nuisances within city limits with police supervision, according to a revision of a city ordinance introduced by the city council at its Tuesday meeting.
The revision was introduced on first reading and will be up for council vote at a later date.
“The shooting of nuisance birds and animals is permitted under the [revised] ordinance under the supervision of the police department, “ City Attorney Guy Gunter said. “The police department would issue a permit for someone to shoot nuisance birds and animals, and the shooting of those animals would be subject to all other federal and state laws.”
The ordinance revision comes after a committee of vultures took up residence near Opelika Middle School with no legal recourse to exterminate them due to animal control having previously not been a valid reason for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
“Evidently they are roosting in large numbers near the tennis center, which is adjacent to the middle school, and are creating a nuisance there,” Gunter said. “Dr. [Mark] Neighbors has consulted with the department of agriculture, and their experts have advised that one method of controlling the vultures would be to shoot a few of them and hang them high in trees and that would scare away the flock.”
Mayor Gary Fuller said he also noticed a committee of vultures near the 10th Street Church of Christ in Opelika that he said needed to be taken care of.
“There’s a water tower there, and apparently there’s a herd or a flock or—there’s a bunch of buzzards there as well, so we’ll try to get the USDA to take care of the middle school then over there behind 10th Street Church of Christ,” Fuller said.
Note: An earlier version of this article did not state that the revision was introduced on a first reading and will be voted on later.