Opelika runoff candidates continue campaigns

Opelika voters in Ward 5 go back to the polls in two weeks to choose between incumbent David Canon and challenger Todd Rauch.
Rauch emerged from the Aug. 25 municipal election for the ward’s city council seat with 45 percent of the vote, easily outdistancing Canon and two other challengers, but he fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the seat outright.
Challenger
Rauch said he expects to contact each voter in the ward “3-4 times” by the Oct. 6 runoff. The former state legislature candidate drew on his experience from a failed 2018 campaign to better inform how to run for the council seat.
“We ran every single election the same way: we don’t let up,” said Rauch, who serves as Vice President of the Community Foundation of East Alabama. “We are reaching out to every single voter…we always play offense.”
Rauch is running on a platform that emphasizes economic development – including expanding the city’s industrial park and relationship with Southern Union State Community College – and upgrading the city’s infrastructure and recycling program,
Incumbent
Canon has held the seat since 2010. His one-quarter of the vote showing in August hasn’t dissuaded him from working to win the runoff.
“My campaign is working hard each and every day,” said Canon. “We are going door-to-door, putting out campaign signs and having a more active presence on social media.”
The incumbent is telling voters about his work over the last 10 years, including support for bringing new businesses and jobs to the city, two new fire stations, the renovation of Opelika High School and the construction of the city’s Sportsplex and Aquatics Center.
“My record speaks for itself and I will continue to work for you, not using this office as a stepping stone for hidden agendas,” said Canon, offering his pitch to voters on their front steps.
Anyone who is uncertain about the voting status for Oct. 6 runoff or Nov. 3 general election should call the county’s Board of Registrars office at (334) 737-3635.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.