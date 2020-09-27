Opelika runoff candidates continue campaigns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opelika voters in Ward 5 go back to the polls in two weeks to choose between incumbent David Canon and challenger Todd Rauch.

Rauch emerged from the Aug. 25 municipal election for the ward’s city council seat with 45 percent of the vote, easily outdistancing Canon and two other challengers, but he fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the seat outright.

Challenger

Rauch said he expects to contact each voter in the ward “3-4 times” by the Oct. 6 runoff. The former state legislature candidate drew on his experience from a failed 2018 campaign to better inform how to run for the council seat.

“We ran every single election the same way: we don’t let up,” said Rauch, who serves as Vice President of the Community Foundation of East Alabama. “We are reaching out to every single voter…we always play offense.”

Rauch is running on a platform that emphasizes economic development – including expanding the city’s industrial park and relationship with Southern Union State Community College – and upgrading the city’s infrastructure and recycling program,

Incumbent