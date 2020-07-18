Opelika’s Brandon Fincher announces campaign for Ward 5 council seat

Brandon Fincher has joined Opelika’s City Council race, seeking to be elected as Ward 5 representative. A native of Woodland, he is completing his dissertation to receive a Ph.D. in public administration and public policy from Auburn University.

“I am entering this race because I believe Opelika needs a forward-looking City Council that is willing to actively pursue and include input from all its citizens into how the city should grow and respond to challenges in this new decade,” he said. “Opelika is filled with wonderful people, but I believe our current leadership is not in tune with the needs of everyday Opelikians.”

Fincher noted the pay raises for council members, set to begin in November, where each representative’s wage goes up by $1,200 to total $13,200 annually. The council president’s wage would also go up by $1,200 to receive $14,400 annually. The mayor of Opelika would see a pay increase of $48,000, making their annual salary equal to the $120,000 that Gov. Kay Ivey receives annually.

To compare, Auburn City Council members are paid less and decided against a wage increase earlier this year, he said.

“I know plenty of hard-working, smart and educated people who do not make $48,000 in a year, much less receive a raise of that amount at a taxpayer expense,” Fincher said.