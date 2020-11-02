Opelika swears in four new council members, re-elects Smith president

The city of Opelika swore in four new city council members Monday night and reelected council member Eddie Smith as its new president.
The first-timers are George Allen of Ward 1, Erica Baker-Norris of Ward 2, Robert Lofton of Ward 3 and Todd Rauch of Ward 5.
Smith was unanimously re-elected as president of the council and is the only member to have run uncontested in the 2020 election. Smith said he was “humbled” to be elected by his peers and looks forward to working with the new council members.
“Working with a brand new council will have its challenges and its privileges,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like taking a lady on a first date: you have to get to know each other, learn what each other’s hot buttons are and hopefully be able to help them get the things they promised their constituents or the things they are really passionate about done.”
Baker-Norris, who also serves as the Human Resources Director for the Lee County Commission, was unanimously elected as the council’s pro-tempore. She said she felt “absolutely ecstatic” about joining the new council.
“Being elected to the position of President Pro-Tem is quite an honor, and I’m going to give all of the accolades to my fellow servants because they did it, and I hope I am able to live up to what they see in me,” Baker-Norris said.
The Ward 2 councilwoman added that she and other council members would like to address the issue of affordable housing shortages in Opelika as a priority.
“I would like to see a plan in place where we can address (affordable housing shortages) over the next four years,” Baker-Norris said. “That’s the top of it, but there are different needs and areas for my ward. There are issues in regards to crime, economic development, promotion and marketing of downtown, but I think the first thing is looking at affordable housing and seeing what type of decisions we can make here as a group to (address it).”
Gary Fuller, who was sworn into his fifth term as the city’s mayor, offered his congratulations to the new members and said he looks forward to working with them.
“I want to congratulate the new council members, and thank you for your service to our community,” Fuller said. “Our best days are ahead of us, so I’m excited about the future for our community, and with this leadership I think we all have a lot to look forward to.”
