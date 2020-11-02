Opelika swears in four new council members, re-elects Smith president

The city of Opelika swore in four new city council members Monday night and reelected council member Eddie Smith as its new president.

The first-timers are George Allen of Ward 1, Erica Baker-Norris of Ward 2, Robert Lofton of Ward 3 and Todd Rauch of Ward 5.

Smith was unanimously re-elected as president of the council and is the only member to have run uncontested in the 2020 election. Smith said he was “humbled” to be elected by his peers and looks forward to working with the new council members.

“Working with a brand new council will have its challenges and its privileges,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like taking a lady on a first date: you have to get to know each other, learn what each other’s hot buttons are and hopefully be able to help them get the things they promised their constituents or the things they are really passionate about done.”

Baker-Norris, who also serves as the Human Resources Director for the Lee County Commission, was unanimously elected as the council’s pro-tempore. She said she felt “absolutely ecstatic” about joining the new council.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}