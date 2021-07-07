Opelika thinks $7.2-million road extension would ease traffic, and hopes federal grant can make it happen

The Opelika City Council approved at its meeting Tuesday night a resolution approving a federal grant submission to receive funds for the construction of an extension to Veterans Parkway.

The grant application will request funds from the United States Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program and, if approved, would provide over $5.7 million to the city of Opelika for the infrastructure project.

“They are very competitive grants and this is the second time we’ve applied for this project,” City Engineer Scott Parker said.

The city would be responsible for providing about $1.5 million as a match for the project, with the money to come from the city’s unassigned fund balance, according to the resolution. The funding from the 20/80 match between the city and federal government would be able to pay for the construction of the three-lane road and engineering of the project.

Mayor Gary Fuller said the city has been looking at the street extension for several years in an attempt to better connect the major thoroughfares of Opelika and provide traffic relief to U.S. Highway 280 and Pepperell Parkway.

