Opelika to deal with weeds, annexation, runoffs and more Tuesday
Opelika council file

The Opelika City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

 O-A News file

Tuesday will be busy around Opelika.

Polls open at 7 a.m. in Wards 1, 3 and 5 to determine the runoff winners from the Aug. 25 city elections.

Then, at 9 a.m., Opelika police have called a press conference to present new community outreach programs targeting city youth and neighborhoods.

Tuesday’s runoff results will be released after the city council’s regular 7 p.m. meeting at the new municipal courtroom on Martin Luther King Boulevard, rather than the usual tallying spot at City Hall, Opelika city spokeswoman Leigh Krehling said.

The council plans to vote on sending bills for weed removal to owners who have not maintained their properties.

The council will have a work session at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to consider a rezoning and an annexation.

The meetings take place in the city’s new municipal court building at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. To read the council packet, visit: http://opelikacityal.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

 
