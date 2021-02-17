Opelika to request state grant to fund Creekline Trails

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved a resolution to request grant funding from the state government in order to fund the first portion of the Creekline Trails project at its Tuesday night meeting.

The city of Opelika will request up to $400,000 from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs in order to fund a trail along Pepperell Creek.

The multi-use trail will be about 5,000 feet in length and will follow along the creek on the site of the Opelika Innovation and Technology Park. The paved trails will be anywhere from 8-10 feet wide in order to accommodate both bicyclists and pedestrians. Two gravel parking lots located at both entrances of the trail are also included in the plans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city also has plans to help fund the project itself with about $150,000 from its unassigned fund balance, using city employees to help with labor and designs or both.

If funding is obtained from the state and construction begins, the trail along Pepperell Creek would be the first of many potential trails proposed by Creekline Trails, which aims to increase the number of recreational paths for cyclists and pedestrians, launch points for canoes and parks throughout the city of Opelika.