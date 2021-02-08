Opelika youth incarceration prevention project receives state funding

More than $210,000 will go toward preventing youth incarceration and crime in the city of Opelika thanks to a state grant announced Monday.
The grant, given as part of the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas program, will fund the implementation of the city of Opelika’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program (YIPP), which will work to lower the recidivism rate of youth offenders between 16-24 years of age, improve behavioral health, assist in the earning of a GED and enroll youth in job skills training.
While the national recidivism rate over one year is 57 percent, the city hopes to lower it to 10 percent over the next 12 months through the YIPP program and the help it brings to its participants.
“The recidivism rate for all folks getting out of prison is pretty high, so what we were hoping is if we started with young people we might have a better chance of lowering that rate with youthful offenders,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “What we’re trying to do is reach out to these young people and help them. … We’re trying to keep these folks out of the justice system.”
Since YIPP was created in 2019 by the Opelika Commission on Crime and Violence formed by Fuller, all 87 participants have stayed out of the justice system and been helped with behavioral health issues like substance abuse and enrolled in GED programs if they haven’t earned a high school diploma.
The city expects 150 youth and adults to participate in the 2021 program thanks to the new grant, which will be used to fund programming, education and job skills training.
“By helping young folks we’re helping their families, and certainly it follows that it’ll be good for our community,” Fuller said. “For Opelika to be a better place, we have to help folks be successful and part of that is giving them hope and giving them opportunities.”
Fuller said he plans to meet soon with Skip Long, the manager of the program, and the new participants to offer encouragement on their road toward success.
“As mayor of this great city, I want them to know I’m interested in them, and I want them to be successful,” Fuller said. “All of us want somebody to care about what we’re doing. These young folks want somebody to care, and I think this is a great way to demonstrate that and say, ‘Here’s a way for you to be productive, get a job, to do something positive.’”