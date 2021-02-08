Opelika youth incarceration prevention project receives state funding

More than $210,000 will go toward preventing youth incarceration and crime in the city of Opelika thanks to a state grant announced Monday.

The grant, given as part of the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas program, will fund the implementation of the city of Opelika’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program (YIPP), which will work to lower the recidivism rate of youth offenders between 16-24 years of age, improve behavioral health, assist in the earning of a GED and enroll youth in job skills training.

While the national recidivism rate over one year is 57 percent, the city hopes to lower it to 10 percent over the next 12 months through the YIPP program and the help it brings to its participants.

“The recidivism rate for all folks getting out of prison is pretty high, so what we were hoping is if we started with young people we might have a better chance of lowering that rate with youthful offenders,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “What we’re trying to do is reach out to these young people and help them. … We’re trying to keep these folks out of the justice system.”