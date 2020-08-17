Opelika's '20 Under 40' get to work with kickoff event

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Kickoff Retreat for its 2020-21 class of 20 Under 40. This year’s class will meet with various city departments and organizations to learn more about how they operate.
The kickoff was held at CoLab Opelika, formerly known as Collaboration Station, and featured a discussion with Mayor Gary Fuller, personality training with Associate Pastor Patrick Hitchman-Craig, and leadership and networking training from chamber president Ali Rauch.
Members participated in a new Downtown Opelika Scavenger Hunt, a pilot program from the Opelika Library that was led by library Director Rosanna McGinnis.
The class also brainstormed service project opportunities for the year ahead.
The next session was scheduled at the Museum of East Alabama, where class members learn the history of Opelika. They will also attend Tuesday's Opelika City Council meeting to be introduced officially to the city leaders.
Class of 20 Under 40 members include:
Alycia Baggett (Auburn University), Will Black (CMG Mortgage), Richard Bright (Zazu Gastropub), Kristyn Bush (Opelika City Schools), Kristen Cotter (Opelika Utilities), Allison Duke (Hotel at AU), Alyssa Foreman (Knee High Foundation), Kim Golden (Vizion Driven Communities), Marlana Inman (EAMC), Adam Johnson (VCOM Auburn), Anita Jolley (Chicken Salad Chick), Russell Jones (City of Opelika), Natasha Kelly-Humphrey (Providence Baptist Church), Patrice Lipscomb (City of Opelika), Lee McInnis (City of Opelika), Micah Melnick (Big House Foundation), Carter Pitts (Economy Air & Heating), Alyson Skinner (SUSCC), Caitlyn Traffanstedt (EAMC) and Ken Ward (Opelika Main Street).
For more information, contact Mackenzie Kayler at mkayler@opelikachamber.com. Applications open annually for new applicants in April or May.
