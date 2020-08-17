Opelika's '20 Under 40' get to work with kickoff event

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Kickoff Retreat for its 2020-21 class of 20 Under 40. This year’s class will meet with various city departments and organizations to learn more about how they operate.

The kickoff was held at CoLab Opelika, formerly known as Collaboration Station, and featured a discussion with Mayor Gary Fuller, personality training with Associate Pastor Patrick Hitchman-Craig, and leadership and networking training from chamber president Ali Rauch.

Members participated in a new Downtown Opelika Scavenger Hunt, a pilot program from the Opelika Library that was led by library Director Rosanna McGinnis.

The class also brainstormed service project opportunities for the year ahead.

The next session was scheduled at the Museum of East Alabama, where class members learn the history of Opelika. They will also attend Tuesday's Opelika City Council meeting to be introduced officially to the city leaders.

Class of 20 Under 40 members include: