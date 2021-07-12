Opelika's Youth Incarceration Prevention Program is already a big success, and the numbers show it

YIPP Program Manager and Pastor Matthew “Skip” Long urged the community to stand together to help the city’s youth and said the goals of the program are to intervene in the lives of youthful offenders in order to reduce the recidivism rate from 57 percent on average per year to 10 percent or below, have at least 70 percent of the offenders move on to the next grade level or graduate, have at least 60 percent obtain job skills training, and reduce the truancy rate to 10 percent or less.

“We need to have the entire community,” Long said. “I appreciate the heart of those in Opelika to see our neighbors, our folks be successful and healthy. Opelika is a city of hope, and all of that revolves around our leadership, starting with our mayor to the chief of police to Jeremy Gray and to all of us playing a small role to make sure those living in Opelika experience success.”

The results in the first year alone have exceeded those expectations.