Opponents of granite quarry await more info ahead of May 18 zoning vote
Opponents of granite quarry await more info ahead of May 18 zoning vote

creekwood new permit

This map, included in CreekWood's application for a state emissions permit, shows the location of the proposed quarry. It sits in an unincorporated part of northeast Lee County, a few miles west of Beulah near Beans Mill along U.S. 29 North.

 ADEM

Voters in Beat 13 will cast ballots May 18 at Pine Grove Church to determine whether or not they want zoning to keep out a granite quarry. Beyond that, no one is sure what will happen next.

As it stands, CreekWood Resources has filed for air and water emissions permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to operate a quarry near Bean’s Mills and Beulah, plus a public hearing with ADEM on the proposal. Neither the permits nor the hearing have been granted yet.

The Lee County Commission is in the process of forming a county zoning board to look at what, if any, new land use rules would be appropriate for Beat 13. Commission chair Judge Bill English is gathering names from commissioners for appointments yet to be made.

English said this week that he is waiting to here from the county’s lawyers as to how things would proceed after the vote.

“I don’t know. The lawyers are working on that,” English said. “I’m not trying to duck you, but I honestly don’t know.”

Stop the Quarry is in wait-and-see mode, too. Danielle Ritch said the group wants to be prepared; however, she conceded Friday that there isn’t much they can do until a zoning commission is in place and specific language is available to vote on.

“Anybody who says what the zoning will be is misleading people because we don’t know that yet,” Ritch told the Opelika-Auburn News.

CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell told the newspaper this week that the company hoped to speak with Beat 13 residents in the coming weeks about the possible consequences of imposing zoning there.

The May 18 vote will take place at Pine Grove Church, 7235 U.S. 29, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is open to voters who are registered and own land in Beat 13.

