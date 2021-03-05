Opponents of granite quarry await more info ahead of May 18 zoning vote

Voters in Beat 13 will cast ballots May 18 at Pine Grove Church to determine whether or not they want zoning to keep out a granite quarry. Beyond that, no one is sure what will happen next.

As it stands, CreekWood Resources has filed for air and water emissions permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to operate a quarry near Bean’s Mills and Beulah, plus a public hearing with ADEM on the proposal. Neither the permits nor the hearing have been granted yet.

The Lee County Commission is in the process of forming a county zoning board to look at what, if any, new land use rules would be appropriate for Beat 13. Commission chair Judge Bill English is gathering names from commissioners for appointments yet to be made.

English said this week that he is waiting to here from the county’s lawyers as to how things would proceed after the vote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know. The lawyers are working on that,” English said. “I’m not trying to duck you, but I honestly don’t know.”

Stop the Quarry is in wait-and-see mode, too. Danielle Ritch said the group wants to be prepared; however, she conceded Friday that there isn’t much they can do until a zoning commission is in place and specific language is available to vote on.