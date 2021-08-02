 Skip to main content
Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement
Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement

Hanwha.JPG

Hanwha's current facility sits in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park and currently manufacturers automotive parts for the Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery and the Kia plant in LaGrange, Ga. The Opelika City Council will discuss going into a project agreement with the company for the creation of an another facility at its meeting Tuesday.

 Alex Hosey,

The Opelika City Council will discuss going into a project agreement with the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and the Hanwha Cimarron, LLC, for the creation of an automobile parts manufacturing facility at its meeting Tuesday.

If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility, described in the resolution as a gas and fuel cell storage tank manufacturing facility, is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.

As a part of the project agreement, the city would provide financial incentives for the creation of the facility to Hanwha, including cash incentives, performance incentives and tax abatements as well as a waiver of any city site plan review fees and building and construction permit fees, according to the resolution describing the agreement.

The company is expected to begin construction of the facility at the start of July next year and is asking the city for an abatement of all state and local non-education property taxes, construction related transactional taxes not used to fund education and/or all mortgage and recording taxes for a period of 15 years.

The Opelika City Council will also hear a motion to submit a grant application to the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Industrial Road and Bridge Corporation for the construction of a new, 25-foot wide asphalt road to connect the new facility to Northpark Drive within the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park.

As a part of the grant application, the city would be asking the state for $1.12 million in order to complete the project, which the city has estimated costing about $1.2 million.

A public hearing for the project agreement with Hanwha is scheduled for Tuesday night before the council votes on the resolution.

Hanwha, a business conglomerate based out of South Korea and founded in 1952 as the Korea Explosives Group, provides services and produces goods in a number of industries, including aerospace, mechatronics, chemicals, materials, solar energy, finance, construction, lifestyle and leisure, according to the company’s website.

Hanwha's current facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park currently manufacturers automotive parts for the Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery and the Kia plant in LaGrange, Ga.

