Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement

The Opelika City Council will discuss going into a project agreement with the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and the Hanwha Cimarron, LLC, for the creation of an automobile parts manufacturing facility at its meeting Tuesday.

If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility, described in the resolution as a gas and fuel cell storage tank manufacturing facility, is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.

As a part of the project agreement, the city would provide financial incentives for the creation of the facility to Hanwha, including cash incentives, performance incentives and tax abatements as well as a waiver of any city site plan review fees and building and construction permit fees, according to the resolution describing the agreement.

The company is expected to begin construction of the facility at the start of July next year and is asking the city for an abatement of all state and local non-education property taxes, construction related transactional taxes not used to fund education and/or all mortgage and recording taxes for a period of 15 years.

