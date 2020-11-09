Patsy Jones reflects on 25 years on Opelika City Council

On Patricia “Patsy” Jones’ last day as Opelika city councilor of Ward 1, Pamela Norris and other sisters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sent her off with a bouquet and words of gratitude for her decades of service to her community.

“We are here to recognize the tremendous service Patsy Jones has rendered to the community,” Norris said. “Patsy, the strength, poise and resilience you have always displayed during your time of service is nothing short of remarkable.”

An Opelika native and former educator, Jones was elected as an Opelika city council member in 1995 and was the first African American woman to serve on the council, beating two other male candidates without need for a runoff election.

“When I grew up, things were segregated. There were segregated schools, and everything I did growing up was among African Americans,” Jones said. “To see my being part of a leadership where integration has taken place and to be one of the people who are now making laws, it has meant a great deal to me.”

Though integration had already been put into place by the time she took office, Jones said she still felt like there was plenty of work to be done for African Americans in Opelika, and she was determined to make her community better despite the racial tensions that still existed in the ‘90s.