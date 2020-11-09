Patsy Jones reflects on 25 years on Opelika City Council

On Patricia “Patsy” Jones’ last day as Opelika city councilor of Ward 1, Pamela Norris and other sisters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sent her off with a bouquet and words of gratitude for her decades of service to her community.
“We are here to recognize the tremendous service Patsy Jones has rendered to the community,” Norris said. “Patsy, the strength, poise and resilience you have always displayed during your time of service is nothing short of remarkable.”
An Opelika native and former educator, Jones was elected as an Opelika city council member in 1995 and was the first African American woman to serve on the council, beating two other male candidates without need for a runoff election.
“When I grew up, things were segregated. There were segregated schools, and everything I did growing up was among African Americans,” Jones said. “To see my being part of a leadership where integration has taken place and to be one of the people who are now making laws, it has meant a great deal to me.”
Though integration had already been put into place by the time she took office, Jones said she still felt like there was plenty of work to be done for African Americans in Opelika, and she was determined to make her community better despite the racial tensions that still existed in the ‘90s.
“I wanted to know how I could better beautify Opelika, especially Wards 1, 2 and downtown, because [these places] were not like they are now,” Jones said. “I wanted to find a legal way to make our communities better. ... When I first got there, many of the votes were racial votes: 3-2, with two African-Americans and two caucasians. We got past that, and I want to think that I helped to bridge that.”
Jones said the importance of beautification is more than just making things look better: the changes bring economic growth and safety to a community, and it’s about preservation as well.
“Just the physical appearance makes a difference. If you see something that doesn’t look well, you don’t want to be a part of that,” Jones said. “We’ve seen that when people have a better atmosphere, we have noticed that crime seems to go down. I came [to the council] wanting to support beautification as well as education and economic development. All of those things, to me, have to tie-in together.”
Throughout Jones’ place among the leaders of Opelika, she has witnessed and been a part of the economic growth brought by Tiger Town and the city’s downtown resurgence, the beginnings of the Keep Opelika Beautiful campaign, an increase of funds for Carver Primary School and the renovations to the Covington Community Center.
“When one sees something going well, I think it has a positive effect on everything else,” Jones said. “There were priorities that I had. Beautification was a part of that, but in Ward 1 we’re inner-city and we don’t have the capability of expanding. We are land-locked. That’s why beautification is so important to me, and preserving.”
Jones was also recently awarded with the title of Emeritus Certified Municipal Official with the Alabama League of Municipalities, an group focused on education and bettering elected officials throughout the state, making her one of only 24 individuals in the state and the first from Opelika to receive the honor.
“Because of my personality, and because of the structure in the classroom [I learned as a teacher], I am an advocate of having a structured way in being able to run a city,” Jones said. “I wanted to make sure of my role and responsibilities, and the [ALM] is where you get that kind of training.”
Though she has retired from the council, preservation of African American history and historical sites in Opelika like the Darden House will be Jones’ next project after she takes a little time for herself, she said.
“The [renovations of the Darden House] somewhat started the movement, and I feel there’s so much history, and a great deal of our history has been torn down,” Jones said. “I suggested that we put sidewalk medallions to at least make people aware of the things that African Americans did and what was on that street to represent them. That’s something that hasn’t happened yet, but it’s something that I believe will happen.”
