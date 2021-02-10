Petitioners gearing up for CreekWood quarry zoning vote

It could be another three months before residents in northeast Lee County know if they can stop a proposed granite quarry near Bean’s Mill and Beulah.
Registered voters who own land in the Beat 13 voting precinct will get to vote May 18 on whether or not they want zoning to keep CreekWood Resources from opening a granite mining and milling operation on U.S. 29 south of Interstate 85.
The vote was approved Monday night by the Lee County Commission. According to Judge Bill English, who chairs the commission, the Stop the Quarry petitioners secured enough signatures from registered voters who live and own land in Beat 13 to schedule an election within 90-120 days of him certifying signatures.
The commissioners could have scheduled a vote as early as May 11 or as late as June 8, but English advised that May 18 would be better for preparation purposes, as well as establishing that the election takes place securely within the required window.
CreekWood has already requested a public hearing in Lee County with Alabama Department of Environmental Management officials and residents to make its case. ADEM has not acted yet on the hearing request or the permits.
Elizabeth Revell, spokeswoman for CreekWood, said the company intends to go forward with its case for the quarry.
"Regarding community outreach, while following CDC guidelines, we have been meeting with folks in the community," Revell told the Opelika-Auburn News. "We have offered and are willing to host Zoom meetings for 3-5 people at a time to discuss any questions or concerns. We are interfacing with the public through social media. We are using the CreekWood Facebook page as a platform to provide regular updates to the public. Additionally, we are responding to those who contact us."
Lee County Commissioner Robert Ham hopes those ballots are cast before CreekWood is able to secure the necessary air and water permits from ADEM. He said he trusted English’s judgment on going with May 18, but he hopes going with the extra week doesn’t have legal or other consequences down the road.
“I wanted to go on May 11 and said that Monday night,” said Ham, who represents Beat 13 and its surrounding precincts. “I just hope that seven extra days doesn’t make a difference.”
Danielle Ritch, one of the leaders of the Stop the Quarry effort, said the group’s focus now is on preparing residents for the May 18 vote.
“We need to let out community know that an election is coming up, but we are waiting until a little before (May 18) so they’ll remember it’s happening,” Ritch said Wednesday. “Since we are the first Beat in Lee County to ask for zoning, we’d like to get clarification on the zoning codes and have a community meeting to tell people, ‘OK, this is exactly what you’re voting for’ because, right now, we don’t know what zoning will mean for our county.”
Ritch said residents in the precincts around Beat 13 have supported their efforts thus far, and have been reaching out for help in case CreekWood – or any other company – wants to open such an operation near their neighborhoods.