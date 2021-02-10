Petitioners gearing up for CreekWood quarry zoning vote

It could be another three months before residents in northeast Lee County know if they can stop a proposed granite quarry near Bean’s Mill and Beulah.

Registered voters who own land in the Beat 13 voting precinct will get to vote May 18 on whether or not they want zoning to keep CreekWood Resources from opening a granite mining and milling operation on U.S. 29 south of Interstate 85.

The vote was approved Monday night by the Lee County Commission. According to Judge Bill English, who chairs the commission, the Stop the Quarry petitioners secured enough signatures from registered voters who live and own land in Beat 13 to schedule an election within 90-120 days of him certifying signatures.

The commissioners could have scheduled a vote as early as May 11 or as late as June 8, but English advised that May 18 would be better for preparation purposes, as well as establishing that the election takes place securely within the required window.

CreekWood has already requested a public hearing in Lee County with Alabama Department of Environmental Management officials and residents to make its case. ADEM has not acted yet on the hearing request or the permits.

Elizabeth Revell, spokeswoman for CreekWood, said the company intends to go forward with its case for the quarry.