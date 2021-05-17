Pickleball fever: As tournaments fill up, Opelika looks to add more courts and improve facilities

The Opelika City Council is scheduled to vote on the awarding of a bid for the construction of the second phase of the Opelika Pickleball Facility at the SportsPlex at its Tuesday meeting.

Bids are expected to be awarded for the construction of new bathroom facilities at the Opelika SportsPlex for pickleball players as well as the preliminary work for the construction of additional pickleball courts.

Director of Opelika Parks and Recreation Sam Bailey said the city needed more pickleball courts to keep up with the increasing demands of players, and that the next Paddles at the Plex pickleball tournament to be held June 24-27 had already filled all available slots.

“The tournament is already maxed out and [registration] is closed—we can’t take any more players,” Bailey said. “I think there’s 350 people signed up already from all across the Southeast. … We can’t take more players than we’re signing up right now because we don’t have enough courts.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said the $209,000 project would cover the costs of engineering, site prep and initial surfacing work to add 12 additional pickleball courts to the facility, which would double the amount of pickleball courts at the SportsPlex.