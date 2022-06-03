'Playing it by ear': Jay Hovey reacts to the State Senate District 27 election being contested

On Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Republican Party received paperwork contesting the results of the State Senate District 27 race.

Now candidates Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley wait for details about the process and to hear if there will be an official recount in the counties of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa.

Hovey said he wasn’t surprised to hear that the election results were contested as the two candidates are separated by a single vote.

Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all the votes were tallied from the polling places in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa. After the provisional ballots were counted on Tuesday, Hovey remained in the lead by just one vote.

“I am satisfied and comfortable with the professionalism of all three counties and their election officials, so we have full confidence in the system and the process,” Hovey said. “We’ll let it play out as it may.”

Hovey said the results were contested by Whatley’s father, Charles Whatley, and Dr. Gary Hunt, a campaign contributor from Opelika.

“We were able to review the official affidavits that accompany the filed contest and both Dr. Hunt and Charles Whatley did a very general contest that didn’t specify any particular improprieties,” Hovey said.

Early next week, Hovey expects to hear from the Republican state party about the plans for the contest and the timeline of the process.

As far as a possibility of a recount, Hovey said it’s up to the person who made the request and the Republican Party.

“We’re just playing it by ear,” he said.

Jeannie Burniston, the Alabama Republican Party communications director, said she couldn’t comment on whether there will be a recount because recounts are filed with the local county party organizations.

“A contest means that they feel they have a case about something pertaining to the election and the way it was conducted – problems with the voting, anything like that,” Burniston said. “If it’s just a matter of a recount – we don’t think that number is right – we recount the ballots.”

The deadlines to file to contest the results or to request a recount were both at noon Thursday.

Peggy Blackshear, the Republican chairman of Russell County, said to her knowledge Russell County has not received a notice to recount the votes for this state senate race.

“I’m not sure what part Russell will play in this, but I have heard that there has been a suit filed,” Blackshear said. “I have not received anything legal to do with any of it.”

As of Thursday, Elizabeth Ham, the Republican executive committee chair of Lee County, said she also had not heard anything about a recount yet. The Tallapoosa Republican chairman did not immediately respond to calls from the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday.

Burniston said more information about the process of contesting the election results will be released after the Republican Party holds a meeting to discuss the topic.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.

Recount v. Contest

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English explained that a recount is the mechanical rerunning of the ballots to make sure that the machine totaled the votes correctly.

“It doesn’t do anything about who should vote, who shouldn’t vote, were the right people allowed to vote, was anybody prevented from voting,” English said. “It just says here’s the ballots that were counted on election day and we recount them and the machine should add up to exactly the same thing.”

In a general election, Alabama has an automatic recount law if the vote is within plus or minus half of 1%, or 0.5%, but this doesn’t apply to a primary election like this race, English said.

“In a primary election, a candidate may petition for a recount and they have to post what we call security costs, in other words, an estimate of how much the recount would cost in each county,” English said.

In this case, the cost would be about $4,000 to request a recount. If the recount changes the outcome of the election, the county will pay the fee, but if the outcome remains the same, the candidate will pay it.

A contest, English said, is when someone alleges that something was done wrong.

“The two most common allegations are legal votes were denied or illegal votes were allowed,” he said.

To file a contest, an individual has to make a claim but does not have to give specifics at this point about who voted illegally or who was denied the right to vote.

English said the Whatley camp will present its argument for why Hovey’s nomination should be revoked, while the Hovey camp will present its argument for why the nomination should stand. Then the State Republican Party Executive Committee’s candidate contest committee, made up of about 20 people, will make a decision after looking at the information and evidence presented.

The committee could decide that the nomination stands with Hovey as the winner, that the race is too close and needs to order a new election, or they could say Hovey’s nomination was illegal and could choose to nominate Whatley or someone else, English said.

English said that, based on what he knows at this point, he would be surprised if a new election was ordered.