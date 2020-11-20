Political demonstrators crowd Toomer’s Corner in wake of presidential election

Chuck Mangione’s hit jazz-pop single “Feels So Good” echoed across Auburn’s downtown from a lone trumpeter as dozens of Auburn students and residents came to Toomer’s Corner on Friday to either show support for or denounce the nation’s 45th president in the weeks following the results of the 2020 election.
Honks from the passing cars of that evening’s rush hour traffic were met with shouts of approval from both Trump supporters and those against him.
Lee Garris, a student majoring in music education who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and a shirt reading "Not Today Liberal," said he organized the event using a group text message in order to show support for President Donald Trump and said he wanted to show that his supporters weren’t going to “just sit back and be quiet anymore.”.
“Me and my buddy just wanted to promote free speech first off because a lot of young people don’t participate in politics a lot, and secondly, we’re supporting the president,” Garris said. “We support the president a lot, and especially with what’s been going on in the election and everything, he’s still our president and we’re going to fight for him because he’s been fighting for us for four years.”
Auburn student Carmen Tucker came as a counter protester after she was added to the group chat for reasons unknown to her.
“There was a group chat made for the Trump supporters, and they wanted to have a Trump rally. I don’t know why, but the group chat’s been talking about it since Monday … A couple of us ended up in the group chat, and we don’t know how, and we just decided to come out here and show love, instead of hate,” Tucker said. “They have been yelling ‘recount.’ I’m not entirely sure why they’re out here, but they came.”
Garris said he thought fraud was committed during the presidential election that led to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Counter protester Mary Lynne Kling held a sign reading, "If we were stealing elections we'd have the Senate, too." She said she thought Trump’s refusal to concede was a threat to American democracy.
“I came because I thought it was very disturbing that people are disputing the results of a free and fair election,” Kling said. “I think that it’s really important that people who do believe in the results of this election and who believe facts should counter a false narrative.”
Garris said the group of Trump supporters first came to Toomer’s around noon that day and the counter protesters had already showed up. Despite the differences in political opinion, however, Garris said the demonstrations were without conflict.
“[The counter protesters] are welcome to be here—it’s their right,” Garris said. “We haven’t fought or anything. It’s been peaceful.”
