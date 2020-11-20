Political demonstrators crowd Toomer’s Corner in wake of presidential election

“There was a group chat made for the Trump supporters, and they wanted to have a Trump rally. I don’t know why, but the group chat’s been talking about it since Monday … A couple of us ended up in the group chat, and we don’t know how, and we just decided to come out here and show love, instead of hate,” Tucker said. “They have been yelling ‘recount.’ I’m not entirely sure why they’re out here, but they came.”

Garris said he thought fraud was committed during the presidential election that led to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Counter protester Mary Lynne Kling held a sign reading, "If we were stealing elections we'd have the Senate, too." She said she thought Trump’s refusal to concede was a threat to American democracy.

“I came because I thought it was very disturbing that people are disputing the results of a free and fair election,” Kling said. “I think that it’s really important that people who do believe in the results of this election and who believe facts should counter a false narrative.”

Garris said the group of Trump supporters first came to Toomer’s around noon that day and the counter protesters had already showed up. Despite the differences in political opinion, however, Garris said the demonstrations were without conflict.

“[The counter protesters] are welcome to be here—it’s their right,” Garris said. “We haven’t fought or anything. It’s been peaceful.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.