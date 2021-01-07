Proposed bill would allow AL voters to vote absentee ballot without an excuse

The year 2020 saw voting practices such as mail-in voting and early voting approved statewide over COVID-19 concerns, and left many Alabamians asking: Why can’t we vote this way every time?
In Lee County, 12,761 Lee County residents took Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill up on the opportunity to vote absentee, making up 17.8% of Lee County’s 71,625 total ballots cast. A record-breaking 305,663 statewide voters cast an absentee ballot, making up 13.1% of the 2.3 million ballots cast in the state for the 2020 general election.
A pre-filed bill for the 2021 Alabama Legislative Session by Rep. Laura Hall of Huntsville would allow a registered voter to vote by absentee ballot without an excuse.
Under existing law, a registered voter may only vote by absentee ballot if he or she meets one of the criteria prescribed by law for voting absentee. Some examples include absence from the county on Election Day; a registered Alabama voter living outside the county; and an appointed election officer or poll watcher, as listed to the Alabama Secretary of State website.
Alabama is one of six states that does not allow early voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Alabama also requires an affidavit of two witness signatures on a mailed-in ballot, another practice where Alabama falls in the minority of states regarding the measure – one of four, according to the Federal Voting Assistance Program's website.
The most recent amendment to state absentee voting laws came in August of 2019, when the Alabama Legislature passed Act 2019-507 to include showing proof of photo identification when applying for an absentee ballot and ability to return ballots by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.
The 10-page bill maintains the submission of an absentee ballot application five calendar days prior to the election and required voter information such as stating a voter’s residence and date of birth.
The bill will be referred to the House committee on Construction, Campaigns and Elections upon the convening of the Alabama House of Representatives on Feb. 2 at noon in Montgomery.