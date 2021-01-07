Proposed bill would allow AL voters to vote absentee ballot without an excuse

The year 2020 saw voting practices such as mail-in voting and early voting approved statewide over COVID-19 concerns, and left many Alabamians asking: Why can’t we vote this way every time?

In Lee County, 12,761 Lee County residents took Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill up on the opportunity to vote absentee, making up 17.8% of Lee County’s 71,625 total ballots cast. A record-breaking 305,663 statewide voters cast an absentee ballot, making up 13.1% of the 2.3 million ballots cast in the state for the 2020 general election.

A pre-filed bill for the 2021 Alabama Legislative Session by Rep. Laura Hall of Huntsville would allow a registered voter to vote by absentee ballot without an excuse.

Under existing law, a registered voter may only vote by absentee ballot if he or she meets one of the criteria prescribed by law for voting absentee. Some examples include absence from the county on Election Day; a registered Alabama voter living outside the county; and an appointed election officer or poll watcher, as listed to the Alabama Secretary of State website.