Proposed bill would require Black American history course in Alabama public schools

A pre-filed bill for the 2021 Legislative Session proposes a Black American history class in Alabama public K-12 schools.

If passed, Alabama public schools will be required to complete a semester-long course studying the events of Black American history, including the history of slavery in America and its vestiges.

HB7 is co-sponsored by Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham and Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville.

Topics of instruction include contributions made by individual African-Americans in American government and in the arts, humanities and sciences, as well as “the economic, cultural and political development of the United States and Africa and the socioeconomic struggle that African-Americans have collectively experienced and continue to experience in striving to achieve fair and equal treatment in this nation," the bill reads.

The bill would also require the State Board of Education to adopt rules for its implementations.

The bill will be introduced on Feb. 2, in the Alabama House of Representatives upon its convening at noon in Montgomery.

The act shall become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

