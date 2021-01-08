 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proposed bill would require Black American history course in Alabama public schools
0 comments
breaking

Proposed bill would require Black American history course in Alabama public schools

{{featured_button_text}}
MAIN Opelika City Schools welcomes students back to school, in-person and online

Wednesday was the first day for Opelika City School’s First Class Pre-K program. There are 36 students divided into the two state-funded classrooms located at Opelika High School.

 Jasmyne Ray | Reporter
Opelika-Auburn News

Follow on Twitter

A pre-filed bill for the 2021 Legislative Session proposes a Black American history class in Alabama public K-12 schools.

If passed, Alabama public schools will be required to complete a semester-long course studying the events of Black American history, including the history of slavery in America and its vestiges.

HB7 is co-sponsored by Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham and Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville.

Topics of instruction include contributions made by individual African-Americans in American government and in the arts, humanities and sciences, as well as “the economic, cultural and political development of the United States and Africa and the socioeconomic struggle that African-Americans have collectively experienced and continue to experience in striving to achieve fair and equal treatment in this nation," the bill reads.

The bill would also require the State Board of Education to adopt rules for its implementations.

The bill will be introduced on Feb. 2, in the Alabama House of Representatives upon its convening at noon in Montgomery. 

The act shall become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert