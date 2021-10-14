Public hearing could lead to county-wide noise ordinance

The Lee County Commission is holding a public hearing after noise complaints have been made in the Beauregard area.

Residents of a neighborhood near the Russell County line say they have been subjected to sounds like animal noises and music with profane lyrics at high volume emitting from a property there since at least December 2020.

The county commission is holding a public hearing at its upcoming Nov. 29 meeting to look at implementing a county-wide noise ordinance aiming to put a stop to the situation. The development comes after earlier discussion of the noise at commission meetings in April.

The property in question lies off Lee Road 165 southeast of Beauregard and has been the subject of at least 13 complaints between December 2020 and May of this year sent to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office from neighbors, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

“Noises have been reported between midnight and dawn,” Jones said. “Our last report I believe was at the end of May, but we have received calls about the noise over the intervening period. It’s not every minute, but we’ve had calls since over the summer.”