Lee County is one step closer to building the new Loachapoka Community Park.

The Lee County Commission unanimously approved plans to move forward with the $618,000 project in Monday’s regular meeting. Expect a new parking lot, pavilion and playground equipment on four acres along Highway 14.

The budget was originally set at $500,000, but the Lee County Parks & Recreation Board feels as if they can absorb the difference.

Ryan Norris, the Lee County Parks manager, said the board allocated funds to cover the $118,000 difference. Both Lee County and the City of Loachapoka will fund half of the $500,000.

Commissioner Richard LaGrande, who represents District 5, took time Monday to commend the Lee County Recreation Board for its work on the project.

“Thank y’all for the job that you have done behind the scenes,” he said. “I think we should go ahead and start pushing some dirt.”

LaGrand has championed the public park for some time.

“We’ve been procrastinating on this for quite a long time,” LaGrand said in 2022. “I think we need some time frames on what we need to do. How we need to do it and when we’re going to do it?”

Three years ago, the city of Loachapoka tore down its old community center to make way for the park. While walking trails and signs were added, the town had struggled to find funds to continue with its plans for the space. Funding was finally approved in September 2022.

Hudmon Construction of Opelika will build the Loachpoka Public Park. No time has been given on when construction will begin.