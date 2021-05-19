'Quaneisha was truly remarkable': Late county clerk's memory honored with Opelika proclamation

Tears were shed Tuesday night as the family of Quaneisha Jones, a Lee County clerk and local business owner who died in a car accident in March, gathered together in Opelika’s municipal court room to receive a proclamation in her honor from Mayor Gary Fuller.

“I want to present to you all a proclamation knowing her birthday would’ve been Thursday,” Fuller said. “Sadly, she was involved in a fatal car accident on March 8, 2021.”

Jones, who would have turned 25 Thursday, graduated from Opelika High School in 2014, and from Southern Union in 2017 with an associate’s degree in business management and supervision.

At the time of the accident that claimed her life, she was employed at the Lee County Clerk’s Office, owned and operated a catering business, owned and managed several properties, and started an AirBnB business in Notasulga with her mother and sister called Paradise Tiny Home Village. She was previously employed by the Opelika SportsPlex.

Jones is survied by her parents, Alonzo and Annie Evans Jones; her siblings Gentry Purnell, Adam Evans, Felicia Heard, Thaddeus Jones and Dontavies Jones; and her fiance, Jarrett Carson, whom she had planned to marry April 10.

“Quaneisha was truly remarkable. She had an innate ability to make anyone around her feel seen, appreciated and special,” Fuller said. “Let it be resolved that I, Gary Fuller, mayor of the city of Opelika, and the entire city express to you our condolences and our great appreciation to her family and friends.”

