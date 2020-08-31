Quarry fights back in front of Lee Co. Commission

The fight continues against a possible new quarry near Beulah, one organizer told Lee County commissioners Monday night.
“We’re still working behind the scenes to get folks involved, to get them more knowledgeable about this,” said Tara Brumfield, who reiterated her July request for the commission’s guidance on how to fight the quarry. “… I hope you all have received letters from the community and I hope you’ll see more in the coming weeks.”
Commissioners encouraged her to line up support from the cities of Opelika and Auburn, along the lines of the county resolution passed last month, in opposition to the quarry which would be located near Lee Road 177 and U.S. 29 and affect over 4,000 residents according to Brumfield.
No state air or water permits have been sought yet to operate a quarry at the site. Anyone wanting to support the opposition should visit: change.org/p/kay-ivey-stop-the-quarry-in-beulah-alabama.
In a related matter, Opelika resident Brooke Burke asked for the county’s help to address another problem with the Vulcan Materials quarry near Loachapoka. She said a family friend is suffering property damage from incessant blasting that shakes her house and foundation. Burke said the blasting happens as late as midnight.
Commission chairman Judge Bill English said he believed there are restrictions on that site as when they can blast, and he promised to look up the information and get back to Burke.
FY 2021 budget
County Administrator Roger Rendleman asked the commissioners to review the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget and get back to him with thoughts over the next couple of weeks. He proposed a commission work session for the Sept 14 meeting to go through everything.
The $46.6 million proposal includes cost-of-living raises for county workers, plus more overtime and extra communications workers for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
New parks manager
Rendleman introduced Ryan Norris as the county’s new Parks Manager – a new job meant to better run the county’s growing parks inventory, which includes a new park in Beulah with ballfields and a partnership with Smiths Station.
“I’m very excited to be here, and very grateful to be learning about Lee County,” Norris told the commissioners.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.