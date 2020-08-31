Quarry fights back in front of Lee Co. Commission

The fight continues against a possible new quarry near Beulah, one organizer told Lee County commissioners Monday night.

“We’re still working behind the scenes to get folks involved, to get them more knowledgeable about this,” said Tara Brumfield, who reiterated her July request for the commission’s guidance on how to fight the quarry. “… I hope you all have received letters from the community and I hope you’ll see more in the coming weeks.”

Commissioners encouraged her to line up support from the cities of Opelika and Auburn, along the lines of the county resolution passed last month, in opposition to the quarry which would be located near Lee Road 177 and U.S. 29 and affect over 4,000 residents according to Brumfield.

No state air or water permits have been sought yet to operate a quarry at the site. Anyone wanting to support the opposition should visit: change.org/p/kay-ivey-stop-the-quarry-in-beulah-alabama.

In a related matter, Opelika resident Brooke Burke asked for the county’s help to address another problem with the Vulcan Materials quarry near Loachapoka. She said a family friend is suffering property damage from incessant blasting that shakes her house and foundation. Burke said the blasting happens as late as midnight.