Quarry opponents pack courthouse; commissioners remember Lawrence

Lee County commissioners joined the fledgling fight Monday against a rumored quarry proposal near Beulah.
State Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) rallied the opponents wanting to speak out against a quarry on the site, located near U.S. 29 North and Lee Road 177. Wood presented Chairman Judge Bill English with over 500 written signatures on paper petitions and told him they have another 1,500 signatories online – all gathered since late last week.
CreekWood Resources is rumored to be testing the land in question, which is owned by the Weyerhaeuser Co. CreekWood, which lost a public fight to start a granite quarry near Opelika earlier this year. The company has yet to seek any water or air emission permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to operate at the new site near Beulah.
English circulated a resolution opposing the quarry to commissioners during the meeting, and they voted for it unanimously. Ward 5 Commissioner Richard LeGrand went so far as to declare himself “200%” opposed to a new quarry.
Words of caution
English cautioned Wood and the others, however, that commissioners have no power to stop CreekWood or anyone else from operating a quarry in the county. He said they could demand the Alabama Department of Environmental Management host a public hearing should CreekWood seek permits for the site.
“We know you’re limited in what you can do. We need to know what we can do to help you, so that we can stand together and be a better force,” said Wood.
The commission joined the city of Opelika and several other local groups to oppose a granite quarry proposal on Opelika’s northern border earlier this year. The developer eventually withdrew its state permit applications in the face of strong public opposition, as well as Opelika’s successful effort to annex the site and block extraction work at the site.
Lawrence
Monday’s meeting was the first for commissioners since their longtime colleague Johnny Lawrence passed away on July 31.
English took some time at the start of the meeting to recount when he first met his old friend.
“I first met Johnny Lawrence in 1982 on a scuba diving trip – you all would be surprised at how graceful he was underwater, with a camera in his hand,” said the bemused English.
The judge went on to recount Lawrence’s four decades of public service, starting with joining Auburn’s fire department at age 19 and culminating with his 18 years on the Lee County Commission.
“Johnny had a big ol’ heart for serving others and helping others,” English said.
Gary Long said Lawrence showed him the ropes when he joined the commission in 2008.
“I didn’t know anything,” Long said. “Johnny would just amaze me with his knowledge. I thought I would catch up with him, little-by-little, and I never did.”
English said Lawrence’s replacement on the commission will be chosen by Gov. Kay Ivey. He said that could happen as soon as September.
