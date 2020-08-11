Quarry opponents pack courthouse; commissioners remember Lawrence

“We know you’re limited in what you can do. We need to know what we can do to help you, so that we can stand together and be a better force,” said Wood.

The commission joined the city of Opelika and several other local groups to oppose a granite quarry proposal on Opelika’s northern border earlier this year. The developer eventually withdrew its state permit applications in the face of strong public opposition, as well as Opelika’s successful effort to annex the site and block extraction work at the site.

Lawrence

Monday’s meeting was the first for commissioners since their longtime colleague Johnny Lawrence passed away on July 31.

English took some time at the start of the meeting to recount when he first met his old friend.

“I first met Johnny Lawrence in 1982 on a scuba diving trip – you all would be surprised at how graceful he was underwater, with a camera in his hand,” said the bemused English.

The judge went on to recount Lawrence’s four decades of public service, starting with joining Auburn’s fire department at age 19 and culminating with his 18 years on the Lee County Commission.