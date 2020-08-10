Quarry, road work on Lee County agenda

Concern surrounding a possible new quarry bid is on the Lee County Commission agenda for Monday night.

Tara Brumfield notified the commission last week that she and her neighbors are concerned about talk of a new quarry bid for the area of U.S. 29 North and Lee Road 177 near Beulah. Brumfield will address commissioners Monday night.

The commission joined the city of Opelika and several other local groups to oppose a granite quarry proposal on Opelika’s northern border earlier this year. The developer eventually withdrew its state permit applications in the face of strong public opposition, as well as Opelika’s successful effort to annex the site and block extraction work at the site.

In other business:

» Ward 5 Commissioner Richard Legrand will update commissioners on the recent fight between Sand Hill Recycling Center and its neighbors. Residents along U.S. 29 south of Auburn have been protesting the recycling center in recent months, complaining about dust emissions, smells and other nuisances;

» County Engineer Justin Hardee will submit the $1.6 million FY 2021 County Transportation Plan to commissioners for approval. The plan includes road work at several sites, funded by federal grants.