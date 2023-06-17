Quentin Riggins was elected as the president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board of Trustees Friday evening at their annual meeting, making him the first Black person to hold the position.

Riggins succeeds Bob Dumas, who held the position for the past two years. Riggins kept his comments brief after the Board of Trustees elected him during their annual meeting.

“Let me just say to each and every one of you thank you,” Riggins told the board. “I look forward to working with you and serving each and every one of you and serving our institution — Auburn University.”

Riggins has served on the Board of Trustees since 2017. He is the current senior vice president of governmental and corporate affairs for Alabama Power. In his role, Riggins leads Alabama Power’s government relations efforts on state and federal levels. He also coordinates the company’s grassroots and corporate relations programs.

Before joining Alabama Power, Riggins worked for former Alabama House Speaker Seth Hammett and former Gov. Bob Riley where he was director of legislative affairs. He worked for nearly 25 years in state government.

The new president pro tempore is also a former linebacker for the Auburn Tigers. He played under former head coach Pat Dye. Riggins helped lead the football team to three consecutive SEC championship wins from 1987-1989.

Riggins, a Montgomery native, earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn in marketing and distributive education in 1989. His time with Auburn football didn’t end there though. The SEC champ went on to work as a sideline reporter for the Auburn Sports Network for 25 years.

Dumas, the chairman, president and CEO of AuburnBank and Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was first appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2012. He was reappointed to a second term by Gov. Kay Ivey and confirmed by the Alabama Senate on March 22.

“It’s certainly been an exciting two years in this position,” Dumas said regarding his time as President Pro tempore. “What a privilege and an honor to serve in this role with my fellow trustees… I’m very thankful and humbled to have had this opportunity in this role.”