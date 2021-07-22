Quick conversion and 91,000 shots: EAMC thanks city of Auburn for help creating Community Vaccination Clinic

Officials with the East Alabama Medical Center recognized and thanked the city of Auburn for its help in creating the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic and helping residents of East Alabama get vaccinated against the coronavirus at the city council’s Tuesday night meeting.

Bruce Zartman, vice president of support operations with EAMC, said the creation of the clinic in the old Tuesday Morning building off of Opelika Road wouldn’t have been possible without the help and cooperation of the cities of Auburn and Opelika.

Zartman said he met with Mayor Ron Anders on Jan. 20 in order to figure out ways to provide coronavirus vaccines for the community, and City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch was able to secure a lease for the Tuesday Morning building just two days later and proceeded to spend the next two weeks upgrading the building’s HVAC systems and utilities in order to host the clinic.

“We went live Feb. 1, and by that Thursday we were seeing 1,000 people a day,” Zartman said. “The city of Auburn just showed up, and I can’t explain how well they showed up. … When team members come to play, they cannot lose. So, thank you so very much. Through that effort, we touched so many people and saved lives. 91,000 vaccines were given at Tuesday Morning.”