Randy Price wins big and gets four more years as state senator in District 13

Incumbent Sen. Randy Price won handily over John Coker in the Republican primary to keep District 13 seat. No one was on the Democratic ballot.

Both Price and Coker are from Opelika.

Price received about 81% of the vote in Lee County, where he won all 11 polling places. He also topped 80% in Chambers and Clay counties and 70% in Cleburne and Randolph counties.

Price, 64, has lived in Opelika on a farm that’s been in his family for more than six generations. He is a graduate of Beauregard High School and Southern Union Community College.

He and his wife Oline, the Lee County revenue commissioner, are active members of First United Methodist Church of Opelika, are involved in the community and have two sons and two grandchildren.

Price serves on the Lee County Farmers Federation Board of Directors, Third District Congressman Mike Rogers’ Agricultural Advisory Committee, is a member of the Lee County Public Building Authority, a member of the Lee County Cattlemen’s Association and has been a small business owner for nearly 30 years.

He is the former Chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee and has served on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee.

In his second term, he wants to continue to create an environment in Alabama where everyone can succeed, he said. He supports the Second Amendment, first responders and small businesses and is pro-life.

During his time in office, Price has helped expand broadband throughout the district to make sure citizens in rural communities have accessibility to the internet.

“We have some really good industrial development boards throughout the district and I’m there to assist them,” Price said. “We’re going to continue to work on recruiting jobs from one end of the district to the other.”