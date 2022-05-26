 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Randy Price wins big and gets four more years as state senator in District 13

  • 0

Incumbent Sen. Randy Price won handily over John Coker in the Republican primary to keep District 13 seat. No one was on the Democratic ballot.

Both Price and Coker are from Opelika.

Price received about 81% of the vote in Lee County, where he won all 11 polling places. He also topped 80% in Chambers and Clay counties and 70% in Cleburne and Randolph counties.

Price, 64, has lived in Opelika on a farm that’s been in his family for more than six generations. He is a graduate of Beauregard High School and Southern Union Community College.

He and his wife Oline, the Lee County revenue commissioner, are active members of First United Methodist Church of Opelika, are involved in the community and have two sons and two grandchildren.

Price serves on the Lee County Farmers Federation Board of Directors, Third District Congressman Mike Rogers’ Agricultural Advisory Committee, is a member of the Lee County Public Building Authority, a member of the Lee County Cattlemen’s Association and has been a small business owner for nearly 30 years.

People are also reading…

He is the former Chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee and has served on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee.

In his second term, he wants to continue to create an environment in Alabama where everyone can succeed, he said. He supports the Second Amendment, first responders and small businesses and is pro-life.

During his time in office, Price has helped expand broadband throughout the district to make sure citizens in rural communities have accessibility to the internet.

“We have some really good industrial development boards throughout the district and I’m there to assist them,” Price said. “We’re going to continue to work on recruiting jobs from one end of the district to the other.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert