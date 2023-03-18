District 83 State Representative Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) is partnering with District 27 State Representative Wes Kitchens (R-Arab) to re-launch the bipartisan Alabama Future Caucus in the 2023 legislative session to reimagine political collaboration.

The Millennial Action Project (MAP) named Gray and Kitchens as co-chairs for the bipartisan caucus of young lawmakers. During the 2023 legislative session, their goal will be to work together and advance the spirit of collaboration for the people of Alabama, according to a release from the representatives.

The nonprofit organization, MAP, is the largest nonpartisan organization of millennial elected officials in the U.S., dedicated to activating young leaders to bridge the partisan divide and transform American politics. So far, the organization has established bipartisan Future Caucuses in 31 state legislatures.

The release states that the Alabama Future Caucus has connected young lawmakers from across the aisle to help build a coalition that advances generational change.

“As part of a network of 31 Future Caucuses in state legislatures across the country, Rep. Gray and Rep. Kitchens will help lead a national effort to build a movement that brings civility to the political discourse and prove that good governance begins with meaningful collaboration,” the release said.

“In Alabama, we don’t have a lot of people under 40 in the legislature. [MAP] did a great job at engaging me, and once I understood the importance of bipartisanship among young people, I was really on board…” Gray said in a release. “As the Democratic co-chair of the Alabama Future Caucus, I’m excited to further advance young people’s policies, and connect other young lawmakers with MAP which was a great resource for me when I started in the legislature a few years ago.”

Kitchens added that he is also excited for the opportunity, serving as the Republican co-chair of the Alabama Future Caucus.

In the release Kitchens said, “The very future of our state and country depends on the success of efforts that support young leaders who may differ in ideology but work hard to find common ground to solve the issues that impact young (Alabamians). I look forward to seeing what can be accomplished.”

Gray and Kitchens hope to strengthen the political system and directly address issues that are important to young people in the country in 2023 and in the future.

“In an era of hyperpartisanship, the Alabama Future Caucus will work together to break through partisan gridlock and find common-sense policy solutions that are popular, effective, and work for the people of Alabama,” the release said.