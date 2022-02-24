Rep. Mo Brooks said Putin attacked Ukraine because of how Biden handled Afghanistan

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Huntsville who is running for U.S. Senate, was asked for his view on the Ukraine situation during a town hall meeting Thursday morning in Opelika.

Brooks said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade the Ukraine after seeing how President Joe Biden handled the situation in Afghanistan.

“Putin saw the weakness and he saw the lack of mental capacity to make the kind of decisions you need to make and the political intervention with some of these decisions, and I believe that encouraged Putin to attack,” he said.

Brooks called Biden "about as tough as a marshmallow, or at least that’s his reputation."

“He also seems to lack the mental capacity to deal with complex, conflicting facts in order to reach a sound judgment, and then he also throws on top of all that partisan politics,” Brooks said of Biden.

He said he believes the U.S. should help Ukraine, but also that Europe needs to be the leading force.