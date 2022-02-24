Rep. Mo Brooks said Putin attacked Ukraine because of how Biden handled Afghanistan

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Huntsville who is running for U.S. Senate, was asked for his view on the Ukraine situation during a town hall meeting Thursday morning in Opelika.
Brooks said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade the Ukraine after seeing how President Joe Biden handled the situation in Afghanistan.
“Putin saw the weakness and he saw the lack of mental capacity to make the kind of decisions you need to make and the political intervention with some of these decisions, and I believe that encouraged Putin to attack,” he said.
Brooks called Biden "about as tough as a marshmallow, or at least that’s his reputation."
“He also seems to lack the mental capacity to deal with complex, conflicting facts in order to reach a sound judgment, and then he also throws on top of all that partisan politics,” Brooks said of Biden.
He said he believes the U.S. should help Ukraine, but also that Europe needs to be the leading force.
He said the U.S. has provided national security for Europe for about 75 years, which has led Europe to not have the military capability it needs. “We’ve been sacrificing our treasury for them," Brooks said. "We’ve been sacrificing our people for them, and that dependency has meant that they don’t have the kind of capability they otherwise would have had to defend themselves."
Brooks added that he’s also concerned Putin may decide to invade the Balkan nations next and that China may be encouraged to attack Taiwan.
“This international interplay of events has a lot of possibilities and a lot of them have a lot of risks,” Brooks said, “but we cannot be the sole police cop on every corner of the globe risking American lives, risking American money oftentimes for people who do not appreciate the sacrifices that we make on their behalf.”