Republican Party accepts Hovey's request for a re-hearing in tied Senate District 27 race

The State Senate District 27 election between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley still hangs in the balance, and the decision for naming the winner will again be left up to the Alabama Republican Candidate Committee.

Hovey filed a motion for a re-hearing on Saturday after the first hearing, which declared the race a tie, and the motion was accepted by the committee on Wednesday.

The Alabama Republican Party sent out the order granting the motion for re-hearing on Thursday morning.

“After considering Contestee’s Motion for Re-Hearing and Contestants’ Opposition to Motion to Re-Hearing, the Hearing Officer for the above-styled Contests hereby grants Contestee’s Motion,” the document said.

Hovey’s lead counsel Al Agricola, with Agricola Law in Opelika, said the second hearing is scheduled for Friday at 10:10 a.m. by conference call, which was also stated in the document granting the motion.

Agricola said each side will 10 ten minutes to present its case to the committee regarding the ALEA press statement that was released on Sunday.

Afterward, the committee could declare that the provisional ballot that was counted after the first hearing was an illegal vote and name Hovey the official winner, or the committee could rule that their original ruling stands and schedule the coin toss tie-breaker.