Rita Smith gets vote of confidence as Lee County Emergency Management Director

Tornado damage in Lee County on Mar. 3, 2019. (Video submitted by Karen M. Gibbs)

The Lee County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to keep Rita Smith in charge of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

“I hope we are all in agreement that we want Mrs. Smith to stay on permanently. I think she has done a wonderful job,” said District 4 Commissioner Robert Ham before the vote.

District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon and District 5’s Richard LaGrand also spoke in favor of hiring Smith permanently, with LaGrand commending her work in Beauregard over the last two years dealing with the aftermath of the March 3, 2019 tornado strike there.

“I am humbled at the trust the commission has placed in me to continue to serve the citizens of Lee County,” Smith told the Opelika-Auburn News after the vote.

The new director told the commissioners that her office would host a remembrance ceremony March 3 at noon on Opelika’s Courthouse Square for the victims of the tornado. The program has not been settled yet, but she did say LaGrand would broadcast the event live on 1520 AM.

“We feel like we need to do something to let the families know they are not forgotten,” Smith told commissioners.

Full time, finally

