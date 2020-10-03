Roadside trash piling up on Loachapoka residents

Drivers use Lee Road 188 as a popular shortcut between Interstate 85 and Highway 14 into Loachapoka.

Ernest Griggs Sr. and his neighbors don’t mind the traffic, but they wish those drivers would keep their trash to themselves.

“Idiots just throw trash out there,” Griggs Sr. told Lee County commissioners this week. “I saw county guys out there cleaning recently. By the next day, someone was throwing trash out there again … neighbors are out there constantly picking up the trash.”

Griggs Sr. inspected the roadside Friday. It was strewn with fast food bags, Styrofoam cups, plastic bags and disposed diapers. He said the problem is the worst it’s been since he and his family moved there in 1984.

And the closer it gets to Highway 14, the worse it gets.

“You don’t want this in your yard,” said Griggs Sr., an associate pastor at Auburn Church of God by Faith and part-time landscaper.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mess north of Highway 14 along Lee Road 188 isn’t as bad, but that doesn’t matter to Judy Lockhart and her neighbors on that stretch of the road.

“We’ll be out there trying to pick up the trash and trucks go by so fast you also get hit doing it,” said Lockhart.