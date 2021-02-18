Roadwork to finally begin on I-85 bridges after years of seeking funding

Fuller said the current state of the bridges and exit ramps for the stretch of I-85 were dangerous, and improvements to the road conditions have been needed for years.

“This is really significant to improve and enhance the safety of Exit 60, which in my opinion is the most dangerous entrance and exit off of I-85 of anywhere I know on that entire stretch of the interstate," Fuller said of the Opelika/Hurtsboro exit that provides access to Alabama highways 51 and 169. "There are a lot of accidents there,” Fuller said. “I’ve recommended to family members that they try not to use that exit if they can avoid it.”

The bid for the project was approved Jan. 29, according to Whatley, and Fuller said he expects construction on the project to begin in the next month or two and that it could take at least several months until it’s completed.

Despite slower travel times and increased traffic congestion expected once construction on the bridges and ramps begin, Fuller said he wanted to urge people to be patient while progress was being made.