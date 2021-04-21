Saturday's CityFest will celebrate community arts at the "Loveliest Arts Festival on the Plains"

The arts and crafts will shine as the focal point of the 20th Annual CityFest Saturday, a step back into the annual spring tradition’s roots.
"CityFest started off as a small arts and crafts festival in a local park with one food vendor — Lion's Club's hotdogs," Ann Bergman, public relations specialists for the Parks and Recreation department, said in a phone interview. "And now it's just become such an amazing event for the community."
Community members are invited to Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday. This year's theme, "The Loveliest Arts Festival on the Plains," invites visitors to support local and regional artists with socially distanced food and free entertainment.
The city is monitoring the possibility of potential inclement weather on Saturday, Bergman said.
This year's CityFest will see 65 arts and crafts vendors selling handcrafted-only items after the city put a pause on the annual festival last year. Smoothie King, funnel cake, Bruster's Ice Cream and many more food vendors will be on site for a bite to eat while patrons partake in the day’s attractions.
"The Auburn public does their job when we ask them to follow guidelines," Bergman said. "We decided to limit vendors so that everyone would have enough space with a minimum of 12 feet between vendors."
The headline entertainment is The Bama Air Dogs, which will be providing canine disc entertainment throughout the seven-hour event. Todd Key’s stilt walking performance will also be sprinkled throughout the festival for audience members to enjoy.
8 Track Rewind, a classic rock cover band, will perform two shows at the entertainment pavilion from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Plainsman Percussion and Auburn Community Orchestra will take the stage as well.
Lew-E the Clown will be stationed at the Children’s Imagination Station entertainment stage, cruising around in his new FUN mobile, and festival goers can expect a visit from Aubie the Tiger, Auburn University’s beloved mascot.
Families can learn tricks of the Boy Scout trade by visiting ScoutFest, presented by Boy Scouts of America’s Saugahatchee District, and dive deeper into zoology, botany, geology, astronomy and sustainability understanding at the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center Exhibition, both stationed at the Children’s Imagination Station.
Children will also find fun with a visit from the Auburn University Raptor Center’s feathered friends and take-home art kits at the ArtFest tent, presented by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
Other attractions include the Juried Art Show display in the Nunn-Winston House. The first 500 visitors will receive kites and disk flyers, among other items.
The City encourages visitors to arrive early to find parking, and a new exit at the Nunn-Winston House will help alleviate traffic, Bergman said.
For more information, visit auburncityfest.com.