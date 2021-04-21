Saturday's CityFest will celebrate community arts at the "Loveliest Arts Festival on the Plains"

The arts and crafts will shine as the focal point of the 20th Annual CityFest Saturday, a step back into the annual spring tradition’s roots.

"CityFest started off as a small arts and crafts festival in a local park with one food vendor — Lion's Club's hotdogs," Ann Bergman, public relations specialists for the Parks and Recreation department, said in a phone interview. "And now it's just become such an amazing event for the community."

Community members are invited to Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday. This year's theme, "The Loveliest Arts Festival on the Plains," invites visitors to support local and regional artists with socially distanced food and free entertainment.

The city is monitoring the possibility of potential inclement weather on Saturday, Bergman said.

This year's CityFest will see 65 arts and crafts vendors selling handcrafted-only items after the city put a pause on the annual festival last year. Smoothie King, funnel cake, Bruster's Ice Cream and many more food vendors will be on site for a bite to eat while patrons partake in the day’s attractions.