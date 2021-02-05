Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resigns from the Auburn University Board of Trustees

Gen. Lloyd Austin has formally resigned from the Auburn University Board of Trustees due to his appointment to Secretary of Defense in President Joe Biden's new administration.
Trustees' chairman Wayne Smith thanked Austin for his work on the board and said he would always be welcome as an Emeritus Trustee. Smith went on to promise that the search for Austin's replacement will be done with an eye toward enhancing the board's diversity.
Austin, 67, joined Auburn's Board of Trustees in 2017, after four decades of service in the U.S. Army. He holds a Master's degree in Education from Auburn, which he attended after graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Austin was commander of U.S. Central Command 2013-16 through March 2016, responsible for the Middle East. He later served as the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the Army. His term on the Auburn board ends in early 2024.
According to his biography on the Auburn University website, Austin received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn and the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy at West Point, is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations and a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. His many awards and decorations include five Defense Distinguished Service Medals, the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit.