See how much Lee County residents would pay for proposed curbside trash pickup plans

Zoning and trash pickup top the Lee County Commission’s agenda Monday night.
John McDonald, Environmental Services Director, will present the commissioners with three options for providing curbside trash pickup outside of Auburn and Opelika. He has been working on the trash issue in response to recent public complaints about the county’s trash and recycling drop-off sites being overwhelmed with construction refuse.
McDonald told the commissioners recently that the county’s solid waste setup is nearly 30 years old and badly in need of an upgrade.
Two contractors have bid for the curbside work – Arrow Disposal quoted $9.85 per month per customer for weekly pickup and no recycling service, while Amwaste bid $11.85 per customer per month for curbside trash pickup plus $18.75 per month to take away household recycling.
McDonald has crafted three options for the commission, two of which would involve hiring one of the above bidders and a third which would entail the county hiring a staff to do the curbside trash and bulk (heavy trash):
Contracting weekly curbside trash pickup, with weekly curbside bulk and no county drop off sites – for $4.7 million ($26.54 per customer), including 12 new county hires for administration and removal;
Contracted weekly curbside pickup, with county staff managing heavy trash and drop off site – for $4.1 million ($22.99 per month per customer), including 18 new county hires, truck purchases and other capital outlays;
Lee County sets up department to do weekly curbside, in house, with on demand heavy trash pickup and drop-off sites – for $4.1 million ($22.81 per month per customer), with 33 new county hires, plus another $3 million to finance equipment and cover operations.
In other business, the county commission will vote on a resolution, Lee County Zoning Regulations, which formally applies zoning procedures suggested in the county’s Master Plan and recommended by the county’s planning commission. The move comes on the heels of the county commission’s May vote to apply zoning to Beat 13 at the request of its voters.
Monday’s vote is a reaffirmation of the commission’s May vote – it will not impose any zoning rules on any parts of Lee County outside Beat 13. Section 1.5 of the resolution, titled Applicability, reads:
“These Zoning Regulations apply to all election beats within unincorporated areas of Lee County, which are subject to the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission. Any beat within the unincorporated areas of Lee County in which a majority of qualified electors vote to accept the authority of the Planning Commission shall be subject to these Zoning Regulations.”
Thus far, only the voters of Beat 13 in the northeast end of the county have approved being subject to the zoning regulations. The rest of unincorporated Lee County would not be subject to zoning unless and until voters in the remaining beats vote in favor of zoning.