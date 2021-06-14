See how much Lee County residents would pay for proposed curbside trash pickup plans

Lee County sets up department to do weekly curbside, in house, with on demand heavy trash pickup and drop-off sites – for $4.1 million ($22.81 per month per customer), with 33 new county hires, plus another $3 million to finance equipment and cover operations.

In other business, the county commission will vote on a resolution, Lee County Zoning Regulations, which formally applies zoning procedures suggested in the county’s Master Plan and recommended by the county’s planning commission. The move comes on the heels of the county commission’s May vote to apply zoning to Beat 13 at the request of its voters.

Monday’s vote is a reaffirmation of the commission’s May vote – it will not impose any zoning rules on any parts of Lee County outside Beat 13. Section 1.5 of the resolution, titled Applicability, reads:

“These Zoning Regulations apply to all election beats within unincorporated areas of Lee County, which are subject to the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission. Any beat within the unincorporated areas of Lee County in which a majority of qualified electors vote to accept the authority of the Planning Commission shall be subject to these Zoning Regulations.”