See where Auburn ranks on a new list of America's best-performing small cities

The Milken Institute ranked Auburn No. 17 on its list of the 2021 Best-Performing Small Cities in America. Auburn ranked the second-highest of three Alabama cities listed in the top 50, after Daphne’s fifth place spot and ahead of Tuscaloosa’s 29th spot.

Misael Galdamez, senior policy analyst in the Milken Institute’s Center for Regional Economics, says Auburn’s six spot climb from its No. 23 ranking in 2020 is built on its “consistent” job and wage growth.

“The metro area’s local economy is buoyed by a tier 1 research university and two high-tech industries, both of which provide a foundation for resilient and dynamic economic growth,” Galdamez said. “Wages are also growing faster in Auburn when compared to its peers.”

Auburn’s two high-tech industries as defined by Milken Institute are: 1) Commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing and 2) Manufacturing and reproducing magnetic and optical media.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}