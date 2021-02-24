See where Auburn ranks on a new list of America's best-performing small cities

The Milken Institute ranked Auburn No. 17 on its list of the 2021 Best-Performing Small Cities in America. Auburn ranked the second-highest of three Alabama cities listed in the top 50, after Daphne’s fifth place spot and ahead of Tuscaloosa’s 29th spot.
Misael Galdamez, senior policy analyst in the Milken Institute’s Center for Regional Economics, says Auburn’s six spot climb from its No. 23 ranking in 2020 is built on its “consistent” job and wage growth.
“The metro area’s local economy is buoyed by a tier 1 research university and two high-tech industries, both of which provide a foundation for resilient and dynamic economic growth,” Galdamez said. “Wages are also growing faster in Auburn when compared to its peers.”
Auburn’s two high-tech industries as defined by Milken Institute are: 1) Commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing and 2) Manufacturing and reproducing magnetic and optical media.
The Best-Performing City index measures economic vitality in 200 large metropolitan areas and 201 small metropolitan areas, and the 2021 version of the index emphasized jobs, wages, and high-tech growth, housing affordability, and household broadband access, the published report reads.
Auburn’s metro area rose 48 places in the institute’s one-year job growth variable based on data from 2018 and 2019, and despite the pandemic’s impact, similarly rose 56 places in its short-term job indicator with data from Oct. 2019 to Oct. 2020, Galdamez confirmed.
Looking forward, Galdamez says Auburn can “build on existing high-tech successes and provide opportunities” for a range of workers by “investing in infrastructure — housing and broadband — and the local innovation ecosystem.”
The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that “catalyzes practical scalable solutions to global challenges by connecting human, financial and educational resources to those who need the,” the report reads.