Sheriff, commissioner put Smiths Station bar on notice

Lee County officials appear to have run out of patience with a notorious Smiths Station club.

Sheriff Jay Jones told county commissioners Monday night that Del Ranch Bar & Grill is taking up too much of his deputies’ time, with incessant reports of fights, gunfire and other rowdy behavior inside and out at all hours of the night for the last several years.

“We get calls to a lot of different locations, but not at the volume we do at this location,” Jones said. “…When it’s coming from a particular location, that’s when it becomes our business. Some events there have been very concerning, involving firearms. I’m not asking (the commission) to take action tonight – this is just informational, but we intend to address those issues.”

Misty Mims, daughter of Del Ranch owner Karen Mims, addressed the commissioners. She defended her family’s ownership of the members’ only club, which dates back to 1975, and blamed the recent problems on a former employee. She added that gun violence isn’t exclusive to her family’s business.

“This is a problem in our country; it’s not isolated to Del Ranch,” Mims told the commissioners.