Sheriff, commissioner put Smiths Station bar on notice

Lee County officials appear to have run out of patience with a notorious Smiths Station club.
Sheriff Jay Jones told county commissioners Monday night that Del Ranch Bar & Grill is taking up too much of his deputies’ time, with incessant reports of fights, gunfire and other rowdy behavior inside and out at all hours of the night for the last several years.
“We get calls to a lot of different locations, but not at the volume we do at this location,” Jones said. “…When it’s coming from a particular location, that’s when it becomes our business. Some events there have been very concerning, involving firearms. I’m not asking (the commission) to take action tonight – this is just informational, but we intend to address those issues.”
Misty Mims, daughter of Del Ranch owner Karen Mims, addressed the commissioners. She defended her family’s ownership of the members’ only club, which dates back to 1975, and blamed the recent problems on a former employee. She added that gun violence isn’t exclusive to her family’s business.
“This is a problem in our country; it’s not isolated to Del Ranch,” Mims told the commissioners.
Mims did, however, acknowledge that the club needed to be a better neighbor to nearby residents. She asked the commissioners to give her and her mom more time to turn things around and she promised to work with Jones and his deputies to address security issues.
Commissioner Gary Long represents Smiths Station. He’s fed up with the club, too, but he didn’t call for pulling its liquor license or shutting it down just yet.
“I’m not trying to close y’all’s business down, but I’m getting calls from people complaining about shooting and everything else going on there,” Long told Mims.
One Del Ranch neighbor, Michelle Hunt, told the Opelika-Auburn News last month that she was so fed up with the situation that she planned to put her house on the market.
A Dec. 26 shooting at the club sent two men to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus just before dawn, one suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting occurred inside the bar as a result of a fight.
“We’ve had a series of events at this club through the years,” Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News in January. “In the last year we have had a series of events involving assaults and gunfire at this particular establishment, and we have also discussed with the district attorney’s office options in regards to addressing the issues there because we receive complaints from people who live in the area where the club is located.”