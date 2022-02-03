Sheriff Jones, Chief Healey say ending concealed carry permits would aid those who are 'up to evil'

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation to end the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public, with the Senate Judiciary Committee voting 6-4 for the legislation.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa, now moves to the full Alabama Senate, and Republican Rep. Shane Stringer of Citronelle has sponsored a similar bill in the house.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey are against the legislation. Jones spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Montgomery during a public hearing Wednesday before the vote, and earlier this week Jones and Healey shared their views with the Opelika City Council, which issued a statement supporting them.
“These bills, as they sit, will be a detriment to public safety,” Healey said Tuesday in Opelika. “It will take away tools that we use as police officers on a daily basis to help protect the citizens of Opelika and Lee County.”
Healey said that all professional law enforcement organizations in the state of Alabama opposed the legislation.
“This legislation would make it easier for law abiding citizens to carry a weapon to defend themselves,” said Jones, the Lee County Sheriff. “No problem with that - matter of fact, I support that, but it’s also gonna make it a little bit easier for those that are up to evil to do the same thing.
"Personally, I don’t think we ought to make it any easier on these folks that have sinister purpose in our community to go out and harm others.”
Jones and Healey said the law currently in place is a tool that law enforcement has been able use throughout the years to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, which often leads to uncovering evidence of other crimes.
“Many times, evidence of other crimes, burglaries, robberies, even homicides are uncovered,” Jones said. “That’s the factor of community safety. It also is a safety factor for public safety officials, law enforcement officers, deputy sheriffs, police officers and those that are actually working the streets.”
Healey added that while checking for a permit they are also able to get stolen guns off the street as well as find out if the individual is a convicted felon.
Jones and Healey said if the bill passes, officers would be unable to challenge an individual on the presence of a weapon.
“There will be people that will have guns in their possession that don’t need to have them and we won’t be able to do anything about it,” Healey said. “If we are not allowed some checks and balances and the opportunity to verify that people have guns lawfully, then there's gonna be more people with guns on the street, which could potentially lead to more violence.”
On Tuesday, Healey provided the Opelika Council with statistics of cases the OPD has made in recent years because of the current permit law.
Healey said the OPD in 2021 made 78 cases for carrying a pistol without a valid permit. In the last five years, it had 333 cases, and 445 cases in the last 10 years.
“In each one of those cases, in fact, over 60% of those cases led to other charges, whether it be assault, possession of stolen property, drug crimes, a plethora of things,” Healey said. “The district attorney the other day showed me a stack of 37 open cases… that all began as pistol permit cases.”
Healey said if the bills pass, officers will not be able to ask people about their guns and it will hinder their ability to question whether people are armed.
Healey also said that officers won’t even need to respond to calls about "a man with a gun."
Opelika resident Carolyn Morton, 67, spoke at the Opelika council meeting on Tuesday and encouraged the council to pass the resolution to oppose the state legislation.
Morton said she lost her father to gun violence when she was 15 years old.
She organized the Nonviolent City Project in Opelika, which focuses on ending all types of violence, including gun violence.
“With rights come responsibility, which means that we should do everything to make sure that people who carry guns are responsible gun owners by getting a permit to carry a gun,” she said. “Please help us to come together to support each other to keep our Alabama families safe form gun violence."
Opelika Council's stance
After listening to Healey, Jones and Morton, every council member voted to approve the resolution to oppose the legislation, even though it is just a symbolic statement to notify the state about its position.
The resolution states: “The City of Opelika supports the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and recognizes its duty to protect the welfare and safety of all Opelika citizens. The Second Amendment does not provide an unlimited right to carry a concealed weapon without a permit and handgun laws do not infringe on Second Amendment rights.”
Healey and Jones echoed their support of the Second Amendment.
“We’re not against the Second Amendment,” Healey said. “Responsible gun ownership is the key. You have to have some regulations that help control some of those things.”
“It’s not about the issue of the Second Amendment," Jones said. "We all support the Second Amendment. There's not one of us here that would say we don't. It’s not about that specific issue. It’s about the safety of the community. It's about what we have, as an oath of office, to keep our community safe, and do everything we can in our power to be efficient."
Jones and Healey said they appreciate the support they have received from Opelika and Lee County.
“I think it goes without saying that support is crucial to us,” Jones said. “The public support is what helps us to do our job. This is our home and we want it to be as safe as possible. We live here and we’re charged with protecting our communities and if a bill of this nature were to pass, it would lessen our ability to be effective.”
Local lawmakers
Democrat Rep. Jeremy Gray of Opelika said he hasn’t seen all of the bills in detail yet, but he believes there are different versions.
“I think the worst version is the one that essentially, to put it in the best terms, is almost like the Wild Wild West,” Gray said. “Where (individuals will) be able to have access to guns at sporting events, churches and your businesses, so it makes it where it creates a dangerous situation just for people in general.”
Gray believes these bills will make the job of law enforcement officers harder and will take away a current tool that allows them to “filter out the good people from the bad people.”
Gray said he doesn’t want to hinder people’s Second Amendment rights, but he supports law enforcement on this issue and believes it’s more about safety.
“In some parts of my district the crime rate and just the murder rate is very high,” Gray said. “It’s projected that if this bill passes that it may double.”
Gray said that both his Republican and Democrat colleagues are hesitant about the bills because “they think it goes too far.”
As the bill sits, it would be the most “pro-gun bill in the nation” with “no restraints,” Gray said.
Republican Rep. Debbie Wood of Valley said there are two opposing camps on the legislation: those who believe in the right to bear arms and those who are concerned about the safety of the public and law enforcement officers.
Both sides are right, she said.
“I think that the constitutional carry people are right," Wood said. "They have a right to bear arms, and I’m not going to vote against that.
“Then the sheriffs are right. They have a right to keep their first responders safe. So I’m hoping we can reach an agreement where both sides are happy.”
Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Opelika pointed out that there are 21 other states that do not require a permit to conceal carry.
“I support the Second Amendment, the person’s right to bear arms and to be able to have free flow of commerce when it comes to anything they so desire,” Whatley said. “Both bills have some checks and balances. Both bills are different at this time. Both bills allow constitutional carry, and both bills have elements that give protections to business, industry and education in some form or fashion.”