Sheriff Jones, Chief Healey say ending concealed carry permits would aid those who are 'up to evil'

“With rights come responsibility, which means that we should do everything to make sure that people who carry guns are responsible gun owners by getting a permit to carry a gun,” she said. “Please help us to come together to support each other to keep our Alabama families safe form gun violence."

Opelika Council's stance

After listening to Healey, Jones and Morton, every council member voted to approve the resolution to oppose the legislation, even though it is just a symbolic statement to notify the state about its position.

The resolution states: “The City of Opelika supports the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and recognizes its duty to protect the welfare and safety of all Opelika citizens. The Second Amendment does not provide an unlimited right to carry a concealed weapon without a permit and handgun laws do not infringe on Second Amendment rights.”

Healey and Jones echoed their support of the Second Amendment.

“We’re not against the Second Amendment,” Healey said. “Responsible gun ownership is the key. You have to have some regulations that help control some of those things.”