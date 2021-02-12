Short term rentals come to a vote in Auburn

Deciding how to control Auburn’s short-term rentals has taken up more than three years of research, meetings, debate and input from a task force, planning professionals and the public.
The Auburn City Council meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 to vote on what’s next.
Since November 2018, the City of Auburn has been working with residents and stakeholders to come up with regulations as home owners worked with companies such as Airbnb and Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO) to rent their properties short-term in the Auburn City limits.
On Jan. 25, the Auburn Planning Commission approved a proposed ordinance to send to the council, recommending two types of short-term rentals: a homestay and a short-term non-primary rental.
A homestay involves renting your primary residence, and a short-term non-primary rental involves renting a home that you don't live in.
A Short Term Rental Task Force — consisting of Auburn Commission members Bob Rittenbough and Marcus Marshall, three citizens and Councilpersons Brett Smith and Bob Parsons — came together in November 2018 to figure out what to do. It held several work sessions and two public input sessions in 2019.
The City of Auburn also created an interactive short term rental map on its website.
Citizens in support of short-term rentals say they provide an alternative to local hotels, allow citizens to earn supplemental income, and encourage guests to spend money in town, therefore contributing to additional tax revenue.
“I don’t want to lose my home,” said Carolyn Smith, a short-term rental owner, during the Jan. 25 Planning Commission meeting. “I count on that supplementary income to make my payments.”
Opponents cite excessive noise, impact on street parking, safety concerns, and conflict between a business operation and residential zones.
When concerned citizens including Linda Dean, Charles Neely and Cathey Donald realized in 2019 how many rental homes were operating in their single-family residential neighborhoods, they started putting signs in their yards that read "Don’t Hotel Our Neighborhoods."
“We are not opposed to short-term rentals,” Donald said. "We think they serve a very important lodging alternative – that’s not the issue. “We do not want short-term rentals in certain single-family residential zones.”
In January 2020, the Planning Commission directed the Planning Department to present a drafted ordinance, poised to move forward to the Planning Commission in April 2020 before moving to the council in May 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Two additional work sessions were held in September and October 2020 to discuss the issue further.
Commercial businesses — including hotels and motels — are banned in Neighborhood Conservation Zones, a district intended to preserve a neighborhood’s character.
Dean and others say short term rentals should also be banned.
“These have proliferated; I got aware of it all when I realized how many were operating illegally around me,” Dean said. “And if you don’t think that affects the character of your neighborhood, you haven’t lived with them.”
“In these family neighborhoods, the idea was we would have a family neighborhood and we would not have any business,” Neely added. “Well, there’s no doubt that homestays or short-term rentals are just a business.”
He added: “It’s taking away the property value of more people than would be benefitted by putting in these businesses.”
Enforcement, another challenge, is difficult to monitor, as City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch noted at the council’s Monday work session. A homestay can have guests up to 245 days a year when the owner is also home. They have to be home for more than 180 days, the proposed ordinance reads.
A short-term non-primary rental is open to guests no more than 240 days a year, the proposed ordinance reads.
The proposed ordinance states zoning certificates may be revoked on a three-strikes-and-you’re-out basis in a year or failure to comply with the regulations.
To view the council meeting, visit the City of Auburn’s website at auburnalabama.org, or tune in via the city's Facebook page and YouTube channel at CityofAuburnAL.