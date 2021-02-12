Short term rentals come to a vote in Auburn

Commercial businesses — including hotels and motels — are banned in Neighborhood Conservation Zones, a district intended to preserve a neighborhood’s character.

Dean and others say short term rentals should also be banned.

“These have proliferated; I got aware of it all when I realized how many were operating illegally around me,” Dean said. “And if you don’t think that affects the character of your neighborhood, you haven’t lived with them.”

“In these family neighborhoods, the idea was we would have a family neighborhood and we would not have any business,” Neely added. “Well, there’s no doubt that homestays or short-term rentals are just a business.”

He added: “It’s taking away the property value of more people than would be benefitted by putting in these businesses.”

Enforcement, another challenge, is difficult to monitor, as City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch noted at the council’s Monday work session. A homestay can have guests up to 245 days a year when the owner is also home. They have to be home for more than 180 days, the proposed ordinance reads.

A short-term non-primary rental is open to guests no more than 240 days a year, the proposed ordinance reads.