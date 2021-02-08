 Skip to main content
Short-term rentals on next Auburn City Council agenda
Auburn City Hall (copy)

In this 2018 file photo, the City of Auburn City Hall is photographed.

Auburn City Council held a work session Monday to discuss two proposed short-term rental ordinances. 

The ordinance to amend the Auburn City Zoning Ordinance took center stage of the two-hour work session, with council discussing the two types of proposed short-term rentals recommended by the Auburn Planning Commission in late January.

If approved by council, two short-term rentals will exist within the City of Auburn: Homestay and Short-Term Non-Primary Rental.

Acting Planning Director Katie Robinson presented proposed regulations identical to the presentation to the planning commission, including a recommendation summary and the history of the issue.

Council will vote on the agenda item at the Feb. 16 city council meeting.

Complaints and concerns began in 2013, when Airbnb and Craigslist rentals increased in activity around town. City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch noted at the beginning of the discussion that around 300 rental homes are actively listed in the Auburn community.

Citizens in support of short-term rentals say they provide an alternative to local hotels, allow citizens to earn supplemental income, and encourage guests to spend money in town, therefore contributing to additional tax revenue.

When asked by Ward 6 Councilperson Bob Parsons to speak to the nature of enforcing the proposed ordinance, Crouch said, “It’s a big challenge for us [the City of Auburn].

“If there’s a law on the books about short-term rentals and it's clear what the rules of engagement are, it’s a little bit easier to enforce – I didn't say easy – but a little bit easier,” Crouch said.

Opponents cite excessive noise, impact on street parking, safety concerns, and conflict between a business operation and residential zones.

