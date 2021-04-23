‘Slam Dunk the Junk’ event rescheduled due to inclement weather

Opelika’s community cleanup event “Slam Dunk the Junk” has been rescheduled to May 8 due to inclement weather expected this Saturday.

The event is part of the “Don’t Be an Ope-loser!" campaign to encourage Opelika residents to clean up trash and discourage them from littering.

The anti-littering initiative will culminate in the now-rescheduled “Slam Dunk The Junk” community clean-up event to be held May 8 at 9 a.m. at the Covington Recreation Center, where Keep Opelika Beautiful will give participants supplies and locations to pick up trash and litter in order to give back to the community.

A free-throw and slam dunk competition will be held at the recreation center at 11:30 a.m. after the community clean-up where participants can eat food and win prizes, including a basketball signed by Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. Registration for the event is on the city’s website.

“Litter continues to be a huge issue in Opelika,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “It’s sad to look around our city and see trash along the roadways, in parking lots and in our creeks. Litter is harmful to human health, safety, welfare, the environment and it has a negative effect on economic development.”

