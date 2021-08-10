Slow down! Lee County Commission considers introducing 25 mph speed limits in county subdivisions

The Lee County Commission heard plans at its meeting Monday to introduce speed limits of 25 miles per hour on roads less than half a mile long in subdivisions within unincorporated areas of the county.

Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee said the plan would affect 658 roadways throughout the county and came after Commissioner Sarah Brown asked staff at a previous meeting if there might be a way to make a blanket plan for all subdivision roadways as opposed to taking them under consideration one by one.

Hardee said he and staff looked at roadways that were platted in subdivisions, have not already had their speed limits lowered by the commission or that are less than a half mile in length as applicable for the resolution.

“We felt like with half a mile or less, it’s difficult to justify going faster than 25 miles an hour,” Hardee said. “When the road starts to get longer, people who live at the very end of it want to get there a little quicker or if it’s a through-road connecting to other roads, so we felt like a half mile or less or through a platted subdivision made more sense [for the speed limits].”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}