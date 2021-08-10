Slow down! Lee County Commission considers introducing 25 mph speed limits in county subdivisions

The Lee County Commission heard plans at its meeting Monday to introduce speed limits of 25 miles per hour on roads less than half a mile long in subdivisions within unincorporated areas of the county.
Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee said the plan would affect 658 roadways throughout the county and came after Commissioner Sarah Brown asked staff at a previous meeting if there might be a way to make a blanket plan for all subdivision roadways as opposed to taking them under consideration one by one.
Hardee said he and staff looked at roadways that were platted in subdivisions, have not already had their speed limits lowered by the commission or that are less than a half mile in length as applicable for the resolution.
“We felt like with half a mile or less, it’s difficult to justify going faster than 25 miles an hour,” Hardee said. “When the road starts to get longer, people who live at the very end of it want to get there a little quicker or if it’s a through-road connecting to other roads, so we felt like a half mile or less or through a platted subdivision made more sense [for the speed limits].”
Among the 658 that would be affected by this resolution are roads going through subdivisions such as Timber Hills, Jim Strong, Royal Oaks, Sentinel Hills, Haley Woods, Moffits Landing, The Village at Halawaka, Yorktown, Huntington Hills and many more.
While Hardee said it would cost the county money and time to order and place all of the speed limit signs on subdivision roads if the resolution is approved, he didn’t have an exact figure of the cost at the meeting but said it was within the means of their budget.
Sheriff Jay Jones said he thought the plan was a good idea for making county roadways and neighborhoods safer.
“Any time it’s a matter concerning public safety, particularly traffic issues and anything that can be done to prevent accidents, then certainly I think it’s worth the time and effort to look into it,” Jones said.
The commission decided not to vote on the resolution for the plan’s implementation that night, but is waiting to have time to review the list of roadways that would be affected before making a decision.