So what do citizens in Lee County's Beat 13 think about zoning? New planning commission intends to find out

Lee County’s new planning commission will be busy over the next several weeks, hiring a consultant and hosting a public meeting to help figure out what citizens want and expect from them.

The public body was created in March by the Lee County Commission, partly in response to county citizens opposed to the proposed CreekWood granite quarry near Beulah. Those opponents want the planning commission to come with zoning language to stop the quarry in Beat 13, which would then be submitted to Lee County commissioners for final approval.

As it stands right now, the only legal barrier to CreekWood’s plan would be denial of the air and water emissions permits it needs to operate at the site. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is taking public comments on the company’s permit applications and will host a public hearing May 20 at Opelika’s Municipal Court chambers.

Tasks at hand

There is no zoning in Beat 13 or any other unincorporated parts of the county, but the county does have a Master Plan in place. That plan, devised several years ago, was never put into place due to public opposition to zoning.