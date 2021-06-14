Sound off on Lee County curbside trash pickup at public hearing on June 21

Lee County commissioners sounded inclined Monday night to approve curbside trash pickup outside Opelika and Auburn, but citizens will have their say before a vote takes place.
The commissioners mulled three options for addressing the rising costs and trash piling up from operating collection centers around Lee County. The centers are frequently overwhelmed by trash contractors and others who are not legally allowed to use them. Roadsides near the collection sites are constantly strewn with trash as well.
Commission chairman Judge Bill English said all of the extra, illegally dumped trash has pushed the county’s bill for tipping fees at landfills up close to $1 million in the last year.
John McDonald, Environmental Services Director, recommended two options, each of which were estimated to cost $4.1 million annually:
The preferred option for several of the county commissioners would involve contracted curbside pickup and county personnel maintaining bulk collections and a reduced number of county collection sites with staff already on hand. The solid waste fee would remain $18.50 for the first year, with a continuing county subsidy in the neighborhood of $450,000. After the first year, county officials could crunch the numbers, see what has worked and what hasn’t, then consider changing the $18.50 month fee.
The second option would be for the county to bring all of the services in-house, and do its own curbside pickup with its own equipment. The option would be tried for a year, evaluated and adjusted according to what the numbers look like.
McDonald said this option might require hiring a few new staffers, depending on how existing county employees are deployed.
In the plan McDonald presented to commissioners over the weekned, he said the in-house option would need more than 30 staff members, and the Opelika-Auburn News report on Monday interpreted these as new hires. McDonald said at Monday’s meeting that these would not be all new hires but that he intended to fill most of these positions by reassigning existing staff members.
All of the commissioners are ready to do something.
“Right now, it’s a free-for-all… My hope is we get away from the container sites,” said District Four Commissioner Gary Long, who said he doesn’t care if he loses his next election over the issue “because I’ll know I did something good.”
District Three Commissioner Robert Ham echoed those sentiments, but he insisted on having a public hearing before they vote. District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown cautioned that all a hearing would do is bring out people who are automatically opposed to any change or new government programs.
“Sarah, I agree with you that the ones who are against this will be the ones who show up, but I still want to hear from them,” said Ham, who supports the curbside collection plan.
The public hearing is set for June 21 at 5 p.m. in the commission’s chambers at the Lee County Courthouse. After citizens are done speaking, the commission is expected to vote to accept McDonald’s proposal to hire contractors for curbside pickup and use existing county personnel to deal with heavy trash collection and the remaining collection sites.
Zoning regulations
In other business, the county commission once again approved the Lee County Zoning Regulations resolution, after a brief public hearing in which no one rose to speak. The regulations apply to zoning procedures suggested in the county’s Master Plan and recommended by the county’s planning commission. The move comes on the heels of the county commission’s May vote to apply zoning to Beat 13 at the request of its voters.
Monday’s vote was a reaffirmation of the commission’s May vote – it will not impose any zoning rules on any parts of Lee County outside Beat 13. Section 1.5 of the resolution, titled Applicability reads:
“These Zoning Regulations apply to all election beats within unincorporated areas of Lee County, which are subject to the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission. Any beat within the unincorporated areas of Lee County in which a majority of qualified electors vote to accept the authority of the Planning Commission shall be subject to these Zoning Regulations.”