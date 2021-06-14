Sound off on Lee County curbside trash pickup at public hearing on June 21

McDonald said this option might require hiring a few new staffers, depending on how existing county employees are deployed.

In the plan McDonald presented to commissioners over the weekned, he said the in-house option would need more than 30 staff members, and the Opelika-Auburn News report on Monday interpreted these as new hires. McDonald said at Monday’s meeting that these would not be all new hires but that he intended to fill most of these positions by reassigning existing staff members.

All of the commissioners are ready to do something.

“Right now, it’s a free-for-all… My hope is we get away from the container sites,” said District Four Commissioner Gary Long, who said he doesn’t care if he loses his next election over the issue “because I’ll know I did something good.”

District Three Commissioner Robert Ham echoed those sentiments, but he insisted on having a public hearing before they vote. District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown cautioned that all a hearing would do is bring out people who are automatically opposed to any change or new government programs.

“Sarah, I agree with you that the ones who are against this will be the ones who show up, but I still want to hear from them,” said Ham, who supports the curbside collection plan.