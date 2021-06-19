'Stand for what is right and true': Citizens of Auburn and Opelika gather to observe Juneteenth

“Back in 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were free, and they came two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation,” Fuller said. “Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest running African-American holiday.”

Holmes, the organizer for this year’s Juneteenth, said the holiday was important both as a reminder for the historic event in which the last enslaved people were given news of their freedom as well as what it means for racial justice today.

“We can’t change what has happened in those years past, but we can remember them and honor them and we can do our best not to hold each other in captivity or bondage,” Holmes said. “Those before us paved the way, and we need to continue to make our voices heard and continue to stand for what is right and true.”

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey spoke on the changes his department has made over the course of the last year in trying to be more involved with the public, and praised Opelika for its residents’ ability to come together.