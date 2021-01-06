State attorney general condemns D.C. violence ‘in strongest terms’

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined elected officials around the nation in condemning the violent mob responsible for storming the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the actions of those who today attempted to storm the Capitol, a place where passionate but peaceful protestors had gathered and lawmakers debated inside,” Marshall, a Republican, said in a statement. “Our country is built upon the foundation of the rule of law. American democracy guarantees the right of peaceful protest. Those who chose to engage in violence and anarchy should and will be held accountable under the law.”

Marshall said he stood by “the brave men and women of law enforcement as they work to restore order” in Washington, D.C.

“God bless the Capitol Police and all members of law enforcement who, as always, have showed such great courage in protecting their fellow man,” Marshall said in his statement.

Like President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, Marshall also called into question the validity of the election results in 2020; a line of speculation largely responsible for inciting the violence in the nation’s capital and a sentiment shared by Trump himself.